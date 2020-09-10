Renewable Aviation Fuel Market 2020 Share, Size Global Industry Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Renewable Aviation Fuel Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12347608

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Renewable Aviation Fuel market.

The Renewable Aviation Fuel Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Report 2020

Renewable Aviation Fuel Market

In 2017, civil aviation, emitted around 859 million tons of CO2, accounting for around 2% of all human-induced CO2 emissions. To cut CO2 emissions by half by 2050 relative to 2005 levels and to achieve the goal of carbon-neutral growth from 2020, the industry will initiate the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) in 2021. The IATA (International Air Transport Association) has also set a goal of reaching 1 billion passengers on flights fuelled by sustainable aviation biofuels by 2025. To achieve this goal is expected to require policy support to increase aviation biofuels production and lower costs premiums over fossil jet kerosene. Although sustainable and clean alternative technologies are in development, such as electric or solar-powered aircraft and the use of cryogenic hydrogen, these options are unlikely to be ready for use until the well after 2050.

Policies Supporting Biofuel Production and Consumption

At the international level, the ICAO in 2016, after years of debate and planning, ICAO has agreed on a new global market-based measure (GMBM), with a goal of implementing these measures by 2020. Such market-based mechanisms are expected to provide the basis to set a price on emissions, as the primary means for emission reduction at the regional and national levels. GMBMs have been suggested as a way to bridge the time gap, by limiting carbon emissions while bio-jet fuels and other technologies are developed and hence driving the market in the long run. The Renewable Energy Directive 2009/28/EC (RED) requires all EU Member States to ensure that by 2020 at least 10% of their transport energy consumption to be fulfilled from renewable sources by 2020. In 2015, it achieved 6.7%. In other countries such as Indonesia, regulations on alternative fuels are currently designed to increase domestic consumption of biodiesel produced from palm oil. It began developing its biofuels industry in 2006, and since then, several regulations supporting biofuel have been introduced and evolved. Indonesian biofuel mandate is one of the most aggressive in the world.

Commercial to Account for the Largest Share

Air travel has become more accessible than ever. In 2017 airfares, in real terms, averaged less than half what they were in 1995. In 2017, around 4.1 billion people traveled by aircraft, the highest till now. This has resulted in a significant increase in demand for aviation fuel and emissions in the past few years. In response, the commercial sector has started to witness a gradual shift from the use of conventional aviation fuel to renewable fuel. More than 100,000 commercial flights have already successfully flown on biofuels blends, and several major airlines have committed to long-term biofuel purchase agreement. The IATA (International Air Transport Association) expects around 3.8 billion new passengers to travel by 2036, almost double compared to 2017. The biggest driver for the demand is expected to be Asia-Pacific, accounting for almost more than half of the new passengers over the next two decades. This expected to drive the demand for more aircrafts and hence aviation fuel. As the industry is planning to shift to a renewable source of fuel to power its engine, biofuel has a huge opportunity in helping the aviation industry to meet the emission reduction target.

North America Holds the Largest Share in Renewable Aviation Fuel Market

North America is one of the largest markets for both the aviation industry and renewable aviation fuel. An improving economy both at home and globally translated into a good year for the US aviation in 2017. The support from the Federal Aviation Administration is driving the consumption of biofuel in the aviation industry. Although increasing renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) targets have driven the demand in recent years, imports fell by 36% in 2017 compared to 2016. The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has put import duties on foreign biodiesel volumes sourced from Indonesia and Argentina, the two leading exporters of biodiesel. This has resulted in the decline in imports. Such efforts are expected to drive the domestic production of biofuels to meet the increasing demand from the aviation sector. The military sector of the United States has also started to blend biofuels with conventional petroleum in their aircraft to adopt a cleaner fuel. In 2017, the Office of the Secretary of Defense announced a USD 55 million funding opportunity for 10 million gallon biorefinery capable of producing advanced drop-in bio-equivalent fuels suitable for military use.

Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Major Players

Total SA.

Neste Oyj

Archer Daniels Midland Co

Renewable Energy Group Inc

Woodland Biofuels Inc.

Advanced Biofuels Canada

Atlantic Biodiesel Corporation

Louis Dreyfus Co LLC

Wilmar International Limited

RaÃ­zen Energia S.A.

Reasons to Purchase Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Report

Current and future renewable aviation fuel market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Customize Renewable Aviation Fuel Market Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report that suits your needs.

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12347608

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Renewable Aviation Fuel.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Renewable Aviation Fuel procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12347608

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12347608

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

POS Systems & Software Market Size 2020 Global Industry Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

Air Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Market Share, Size Global Industry Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2027

Dementia Care APP Market Share 2020 Global Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Global Growth, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

Subdermal Contraceptive Implant Market Global Industry Growth, Historical Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2024

Vacuum Packaging Equipment Market: Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2025

Azathioprine Tablets Market 2020 Size,Share Global Development Status, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

Soft Skills Management Market Share, Size Global Competition Strategies, Statistics, Industry Trends, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2025

Refrigerated Warehouse Storage Service Market Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2024

NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market 2020 Size,Share Global Industry Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Partially Oxidized Polyacrylonitrile Fiber Market 2020 Size,Share Global Forthcoming Developments, Industry Updates, Leading Players,Future Growth, Business Prospects and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026