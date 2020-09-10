Land Drilling Rig Market 2020 Global Industry Extensive Competitive Landscape on Size, Volume, Trends, Share and Revenue, Regional Forecast By 2020-2024

Global Land Drilling Rig Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Land Drilling Rig Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Land Drilling Rig market.

The Land Drilling Rig Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Land Drilling Rig Market

The year 2017 was a turning point for land drilling rig contractors after setting the record low utilization rate in 2016. Land drilling rig market witnessed remarkable growth in North America. In the US, the onshore rig demand increased by 107% in 2017. While internationally (excluding the US and Canada), 763 rigs were active in 2017, which was 8.5% higher than 2016 level. As we enter 2018, the crude oil price is well above USD 65 per dollar and has even touched USD 80 per barrels, the industry seems more optimistic than in recent times. Oil & gas companies are planning to invest in the projects which were put on hold due to high cost of development.

Increasing Exploitation of Unconventional Reserves

Crude oil & natural gas from conventional resources from has been the major source to meet the increasing demand for energy globally. However, most of the conventional oilfield are aging at a faster rate than the rate of replacement and wonâ€™t be able to meet the growing energy demand. Global crude oil discoveries declined by around 73% in 2016 from the average of 9 billion barrels annually over the past 15 years and demand is expected to grow by 1.2 mb/d in the next four years. As a result, several operating companies have shifted their focus towards the exploitation of unconventional reserve. The United States is the largest market for exploitation of unconventional reserves and large share of crude oil & natural gas is produced from it. Apart from the US, Canada, and China have also started to exploit their unconventional reserve to meet their increasing demand. Increasing exploitation of unconventional reserve is expected to create significant demand for drilling rig in the market.

Increasing demand for Portable Rigs

The type of drilling rig required has fundamentally changed in the last few years. Higher-tech rig designs and bigger-horsepower are the new order of the day. These types of rigs have been increasingly favored for horizontal unconventional drilling business. The fleet transformation also includes automation and highly portable rigs which requires two- or three-man crew to do what once require seven or eight rig hands on the floor. Many land rig contractors have upgraded their fleet with higher-horsepower new-builds, adding more powerful rigs with advanced technological capabilities from top drives to automated pipe handling, and the mobility to quickly move from well site to site.

United States Holds the Largest Share in Land Drilling Rig Market

As the crude oil prices has recovered, the country has increased its drilling activity and has the highest number of active rig count currently. In 2017, the active rig count increased by around 39% in 2017. In 2018, the count crossed 1000, resulting in high demand for drilling rig. The robust drilling activity in the country is supported by technological improvement in hydraulic fracturing and low breakeven prices. As a result, the fleet utilization in the country rose to 46% after two years of decline. The increasing share of horizontal drilling in the US has resulted in high demand for high-spec drilling rigs. In addition to receiving new rig orders, some of the large contractors are upgrading their rigs to meet these requirements. As the country drills more well in the coming years, the demand for high-spec drilling rigs is expected to grow.

Notable Developments in the Land Drilling Rig Market

December 2017: Nabors Industries Ltd. And Tesco Corporation announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of Tesco by Nabors. Tesco is tubular service provider and rig equipment manufacturer.

Land Drilling Rig Market Major Players

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Eurasia Drilling Company Limited

Ensign Energy Services Inc

Precision Drilling Corp.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

Saipem SpA

Weatherford International plc

KCA Deutag

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Land Drilling Rig Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Land Drilling Rig Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12347598

