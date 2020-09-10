Bunker Fuel Market Share, Size Global Current and Future Plans ,Regional Trend, Future Growth, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global Bunker Fuel Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Bunker Fuel Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Bunker Fuel market.

The Bunker Fuel Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The bunker market is poised for growth in near future riding on surging demand from shipping industry and oil & gas sector. The shipping industry is witnessing massive growth due to increasing trade via sea routes across the world. The bunker fuels are used by shipping corporations to fuel fleets. The growth in usage of sea vessels augments the demand for fuel which is a big boost for bunker fuel market. Apart from shipping industry, oil & gas sector is providing huge impetus to bunker fuel market across the world. The energy requirements to meet the offshore exploration and production activities are met through bunker fuels. As the oil & gas offshore activities are poised for huge growth in near future the demand for bunker fuel is anticipated to surge.

The bunker fuel market is categorized according to fuel grade and application. The various types of bunker fuel grade include Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 180, Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 380, Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 500, Intermediate Fuel Oil (IFO) 700, MDO/MGO, Low Sulfur (LS) 380 and Low Sulfur (LS) 180. The applications involve Containers, Tankers, General Cargo, Bulk Carrier, and Others.

Rising Offshore Exploration & Production (E&P) Activity – Drives the Bunker Fuel Market

To meet the expected oil demand in the future, opportunities lie in offshore deep-sea beds, where oil & gas operators continue to discover new reserves. Globally, very few onshore regions are left yet to be explored by oil companies. Offshore explorations represent risks associated with extreme weather, higher costs of exploration than onshore operations, safety hazards and so on. However, if new sources of oil are to be found, they most certainly exist in the sea, waiting to be explored. Many regions around the world have begun offshore explorations in order to exploit their fair share of natural resources and to kick start their economy, which, in turn provides a huge impetus to bunker fuel market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Bunker Fuel Market Share

Asia-Pacific is witnessing huge economic growth and the countries in the region are focusing economic cooperation by getting into trade agreements across the world. Such developments lead to surge in trade activities and import-export between nations which results in growth in transport of commodities via sea routes which in turn promulgates the demand for bunker fuel. The oil & gas offshore activities in Asia-pacific countries is also witnessing growth with policy level focus on driving the offshore sector. Thus, the growing end-user industries in Asia Pacific makes it a major geographical market for bunker fuel.

Key Developments in the Bunker Fuel Market

June 2018: ExxonMobil announced that it is progressing on a multi-billion dollar project to produce higher value products and expand lubricant base stocks production at its integrated manufacturing facility in Singapore.

Bunker Fuel Market Major Players

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker LLC

BP PLC

Lukoil-Bunker LLC

KPI Bridge Oil A/S

Chemoil Energy Limited

Bunker Holding A/S

Gac Bunker Fuels Ltd

Bomin Bunker Oil Corp

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Bunker Fuel Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Bunker Fuel.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Bunker Fuel Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Bunker Fuel procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

