Oil & Gas Mobility Market Share, Size Global Regional Overview, Opportunities, Trends, Global Growth, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2024

Global Oil & Gas Mobility Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Oil & Gas Mobility Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Oil & Gas Mobility market.

The Oil & Gas Mobility Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The combination of offline access, high-volume data, and complex business files or data processing is a growing challenge in the oil & gas industry. Developing an enterprise mobility strategy can procure significant value in renovating the oil and gas business. It can reduce the time spent on mundane tasks and upsurge the overall productivity in the industry. Enterprise mobility solutions can lead to superior strategic achievements, enhanced recovery, and improved cost savings. Increasing usage of smartphones across the globe and developments of oil & gas specific mobile applications by various software giants are enabling is expected to solve the efficiency problems of oil & gas companies in coming years. In the upstream business, oil & gas companies can relish the ability to make better and quick decisions while far away from the fields. This results in significant savings and uninterrupted growth and development. Apart from this, various midstream companies can focus on optimizing and maintaining their networks through oil and gas mobility. Enhancing efficiency, safety drills, and logistics are other benefits to indulge into. Including the above benefits, downstream organizations can specifically augment their ability to visualize data. It helps them extend their value beyond the oil and gas refineries by real-time optimization of varied processes. Further, in order to continue surviving and thriving in the uncertainty environment, oil & gas producers are now transforming their operating and business models with urgency to reduce production costs by improving production efficiency in existing and new oil fields. Furthermore, as existing reserves continue to deplete, production optimization has become one of the most important areas to look after. The emergence of various oilfield mobile applications has the potential to counter the above challenges in the oil & gas industry. Therefore, need for production optimization and resurgence in oil & gas industry is expected to propel the growth of oil & gas mobility market over the coming years.

Need for production optimization – Driving the Oil & Gas Mobility Market

Since 2015, low oil prices have forced many oil & gas companies to work their respective assets harder in order to maximize oil and gas output, without necessarily developing new capital projects. Such a difficult business environment is highlighting the importance of implementing smart strategies and innovation such as mobility solutions to continuously maintain or increase oil & gas production. Various existing oil & gas fields across the globe are depleting and has raised concerns among the oil & gas companies regarding the optimum production. Various oilfield service providers are developing software to tackle the lower production by oilfields. In early 2018, Weatherford International released a new software for its ForeSite production optimization platform, which combines physics-based models with advanced machine-learning data analytics to improve performance across conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets. The software integrates with the CygNet SCADA platform to create an end-to-end production optimization solution. Hence, increasing need for production optimization is considered to be one of the major drivers for the oil & gas mobility market.

North America â€“ Largest oil & gas mobility market at regional level

Drilling activities in North America have been increasing amidst rising oil & gas prices. The North American rig count reached 1118 in the first week of May 2018. The US accounted for 1032 rigs while Canada and Gulf of Mexico had 86 rigs and 19 rigs operating respectively. The figure was up by 114 from the 974 rig counts recorded in the first week of May 2017. This surge in drilling activities has created optimism in the North American Oil & gas market. North America is the region which has benefited the most from the shale business in past few years. Further, the shift from vertical to horizontal wells is the most important change to occur over the last decade in the region, allowing for greater formation access, while only incrementally increasing the cost of the well. Within a few years, North American nonconventional production has also exploded and has raised demand for data management obtained in huge numbers at production sites. With rising shale developments in the region, the amount of data produced from oilfields are only expected to rise and if properly managed, may prove to be a significant cost optimizer for the shale industry in the region.

US Set to Maintain High Demand in Oil & Gas Mobility Market

The total oil production in the US reached 6837000 bbl per day in April 2018, while the gas production touched 65,829 million cft per day. Moreover, the US rig count reached 1032 in the first week of May 2018 from 665 in the first week of January 2017. Hence, the oil & gas mobility platforms are extremely relevant for the highly competitive US shale market which has an abundance of drilled and producing well data. US companies are partnering software giants to digitalize their oilfields. For instance, in 2017, Chevron Corporation entered into a seven-year partnership with Microsoft Corp. establishing the company as Chevronâ€™s primary cloud provider, accelerating the application of advanced technologies including analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) to drive performance and improve efficiencies.

Key Developments in the Oil & Gas Mobility Market

June 2017: Weir Oil & Gas, a leading upstream provider of pressure pumping and pressure control equipment and services, launched mobile iron asset management solution. The technology brings greater visibility and functionality to the way service companies manage iron assets from the field.

Oil & Gas Mobility Market Major Players include –

Accenture Plc

Infosys Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

IBM Corporation Company

Wipro Ltd.

SAP SE

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Oil & Gas Mobility Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Oil & Gas Mobility.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Oil & Gas Mobility Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Oil & Gas Mobility procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12347583

