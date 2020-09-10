Hybrid Composites Market Share, Size Global Opportunity Assessment , Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global Hybrid Composites Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Hybrid Composites Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Hybrid Composites market.

The Hybrid Composites Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The Global Hybrid Composites Market is estimated to witness a moderate growth during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Hybrid composites are materials made by combining two or more different type of fibers in a common matrix, which offers a range of properties facilitating their use in many engineering fields where high mechanical properties are required. Their growth is driven by the growing application sectors, involving automotive & transportation, building & construction, aeronautical and marine industries amongst others.

Better properties than traditional Composites

Hybrid composites provide superior properties of tensile modulus, compressive strength and impact strength which cannot be realized in traditional composite materials. In recent times hybrid composites have been established as highly efficient, high performance structural materials and the demand for their use is increasing rapidly. Hybrid composites are usually used when a combination of properties of different types of fibers have to be achieved, or when longitudinal as well as lateral mechanical performances are required. The investigation of the novel applications of hybrid composites has been of deep interest to the researchers for many years as evident from reports. This paper presents a review of the current status of hybrid composite materials technology, in terms of materials available and properties, and an outline of some of the trends, obvious and speculative, with emphasis on various applications including some details of smart hybrid composites.

Carbon-fiber/Glass-fiber hybrid enjoys the largest usage share in the Hybrid Composites Market

Hybrid carbon fiber/glass fiber material is a lightweight and high-strength alternative for traditional fiberglass and metal applications in the automotive & transportation, building & construction and other industrial markets. The hybrid material offers the performance benefits of carbon fiber at a cost similar to high-performance fiberglass. Users can get up to 90% of carbonâ€™s benefits at a cost much lower than what they would have to incur in case of using carbon fiber. Parts made out of these hybrid composites provide a high strength to weight ratio and are devoid of corrosion. These have extended service life requiring less maintenance. Their high specific properties meet the needs of applications that lay utmost importance on safety and strength.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Strongest Growth Rate in Hybrid Composites Market

The infrastructure industry in Asia-Pacific has been growing at a healthy rate in recent times. Hence, the region is estimated to witness tremendous growth rate over the assessment period in the Cement Board market. The largest revenue segment is construction followed by furniture. The Asia-Pacific region is currently experiencing high investments in residential and commercial construction, especially in China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea and in developing economies such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam. All of these factors will be supported by the ever-increasing population in the region, urbanization and their increasing purchasing power. Regulations related to VOC emissions are currently being implemented in many regions of Asia-Pacific, and this might also drive the usage of cement boards such as fiber cement board (FCB) and cement bonded particleboard (CBPB).

Key Developments in the Hybrid Composites Market

January 2018: HardieBacker Cement Board by James Hardie Building Products Inc. was selected as the most preferred brand of backer board for floor and wall tile by installation contractors nationwide, earning the CLEARselect award based on the 2017 Tile and Stone Installation Study.

March 2017: James Hardie Building Products Inc., launched Aspyre Collection of cement boards, which will help architects and builders achieve a design vision across the spectrum of architectural styles, from traditional to contemporary and modern.

Hybrid Composites Market Major Players:

Toray Composite Materials America, Inc

RTP Company

Hexcel Corporation

LANXESS Corporation

PlastiComp Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Hybrid Composites Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

