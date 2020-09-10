Sea Skimmer Missile Market Share, Size Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Sea Skimmer Missile Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Sea Skimmer Missile Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Sea Skimmer Missile market.

The Sea Skimmer Missile Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Sea Skimming is a technique incorporated by most of the anti-ship missiles. The technique is primarily used to avoid radar and infrared detection during an attack. The Sea Skimmer missiles usually fly below 50 meters below the sea surface. During an attack, a warship can detect sea-skimming missiles only once they appear over the horizon allowing just 25 to 60 seconds of warning. The success of sea-skimming missiles depends on its exact implementation, the infrared and radar signature of the missile, and the sophistication of the detection equipment. Sea skimming can also increase the range of a missile due to ground effects.

Submarines and warships are an integral part of a nation’s naval fleet, and hence, it is essential to modernize and keep them upgraded. Many modernization programs are going on across the world for upgrading these vessels. Likewise, several nations have plans to procure new, advanced warships in the coming years. In September 2017, German Navy placed an order for new warships under a deal worth about USD 2 billion. The Navy will receive five new Braunschweig-class corvettes from a consortium of domestic shipyards. The new ships are set to be delivered to the German Navy by 2025. The corvettesâ€™ weapons will include a 76mm main gun, surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles, and mines. The Russian Navy is modernizing six multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines. The six boats include project 949A SSGN Oscar II-class, project 667 SSBN Delta III-class, and project 971 SSN Akula-class nuclear-powered submarines. All nuclear-powered submarines will be equipped with new weapon systems, including new missiles. The goal is to extend their service life by 20 years and to upgrade the boats to the technological level of Russiaâ€™s most modern nuclear-powered undersea vessels. All these modernization programs across the globe are expected to drive the market for sea skimmer missiles during the forecast period.

Missiles enhance the combat capabilities of naval vessels. Several nations are investing towards the procurement and development of new advanced anti-ship missiles for their naval forces. In January 2018, the US Navy launched two Raytheon-built Tomahawk Block IV missiles from the Vertical Launch System of USS Pinckney (DDG 91) off the coast of California in back-to-back flight tests. The ability to alter a Tomahawk missile’s mission in real-time is one of the many enhancements, which Raytheon is building into this go-to weapon. TwoÂ tests by theÂ US Navy recently proved that the missile can receive and respond to new orders while in flight. Raytheon also plans to add new seeker per missile and other upgrades include the addition of sea-skimming flight path.

The sea skimmer missile market is dominated by North America with the United States as its major market. The US Department of Defense has poured millions of dollars into developing and improving naval combat systems owing to the growing tensions with North Korea, Russia, and China. The Naval Strike Missile (NSM), a fifth-generation cruise missile (features super-sea-skimming capability) in service today, was developed by Raytheon and Norwayâ€™s Kongsberg. The missile can fly at low altitudes close to the ocean surface and emit signals that are difficult to detect by enemy radars. The NSM has a range of more than 100 nautical miles and flies at high-subsonic speed. It can perform evasive maneuvers designed to counter the sophisticated defense systems in the world. Earlier, in 2014, the U.S. Navy conducted a successful demonstration of NSM on the LCS USS Coronado, as part of the Foreign Cooperative Test Program. The Naval Strike Missile first became operational in 2012 and is deployed today with the Royal Norwegian Navy on Nansen class frigates and Skjold class corvette. The United States has relied on its sea-skimming Boeing Harpoon Block 1C missile since its introduction in the mid-1980s with an unclassified range of 67 nm. The United States is anticipated to incorporate new sea skimmer missiles with its new frigates to enhance its naval combat capabilities in the coming years.

BrahMos, the supersonic missile developed by India, has an identical configuration for land, sea, and sub-sea platforms. The missile is capable of sea-skimming, as low as 3-4 meters. Recently in July 2018, Indian defense firm Larsen & Toubro inaugurated a new production line for BrahMos transport launch canisters (TLC) in Vadodara, India. The new facility will manufacture airframes and TLCs for the land- and sea-launched variants of the supersonic BrahMos cruise missile.

Sea Skimmer Missile Market Major Players:

MBDA, Raytheon Company, Boeing, Orbital ATK Inc., and BrahMos Aerospace among others.

Sea Skimmer Missile Market Recent Developments:

Jun 2018: The US Navy selected the Norwegian Naval Strike Missile as its new anti-ship missile for the littoral combat ship and will also service the future frigate. The initial contract was listed at about USD 14.86 million but it could grow to as much as USD 848 million over the life of the contract. By 2023, the US Navy intends to procure a total of 64 Naval Strike Missiles. A Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) will be capable of carrying up to eight NSMs in deck-mounted canisters.

Sep 2014: The U.S. Navy conducted a successful demonstration of NSM on the LCS USS Coronado as part of the Foreign Cooperative Test Program. The Naval Strike Missile first became operational in 2012 and is deployed today with the Royal Norwegian Navy on Nansen class frigates and Skjold class corvette.

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

