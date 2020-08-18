Thyroid Function Test Market Worldwide Growth, Share, Industry Analysis, Development Status Forecast to 2027

DBMR added a comprehensive research document of 350+ pages on ‘Global Thyroid Function Test Market Share, Size, Industry Report’ with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. Thyroid Function Test Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, demand, trends, as well as industry analysis. All the market insights of large-scale Thyroid Function Test market research report will lead to actionable ideas and better decision-making. The global Thyroid Function Test report is generated with a nice combination of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and the use of latest technology which gives an excellent user experience.

According to the American Thyroid Association (ATA), in the year 2017, more than 20 million Americans suffered thyroid disorder, in which up to 60 percent of people who were suffering from thyroid diseases were unware of their condition.

Market Drivers

o Increasing incidence of thyroid disorders is acting as a driver for the growth of the market

o Growing awareness about thyroid disorders may boost the market growth

o Rising geriatric population is driving the market in the forecast period

o Government funding in thyroid market can also propel the market for a long run

Market Restraints

o Unfavorable healthcare reforms in U.S., is acting as a restraint for the market growth

o Asymptomatic nature of thyroid disorders leads to huge undiagnosed population which is hampering the market in the forecast period

o Shortage in endocrinologists is limiting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Thyroid Function Test Market

Global Thyroid Function Test Market By Type (TSH Test, T4 Test, T3 Test, Others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratory, Research Laboratories and Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in global thyroid function test market are Abbott, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La RocheLtd, bioM�rieuxSA, Qualigen, Autobio, BeckmanCoulters inc, Siemens, Quidel Corporation, Medlife International Private Limited, EverlyWell, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd, SRL Diagnostics, Innerbody, Tosoh India Pvt. Ltd., CostHelper, Inc, DiaSorin S.p.A and American Cancer Society, Inc. among others

