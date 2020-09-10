Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Growth Factors, CAGR of 4.22% , Price, Size, Share and Current Industry Trends After Covid 19 Pandemic

Global Coal Tar Pitch Market report would come in handy to understand your competitors and give you an insight into sales; volumes, revenues in the Coal Tar Pitch industry, assists in making strategic decisions. Coal Tar Pitch Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% from 2020 to 2023 and explains why and how it is going to achieve this growth. It provides vital information on every parameter which is required for making strategic decisions and development of every business in the industry.

About Coal Tar Pitch Market:

Use of coal tar pitch-based needle coke in lithium-ion batteries to drive market growth. Coal tar pitch-based needle coke is derived from coal tar, which is produced as a by-product during coke production. Needle coke is used as a key material for graphite electrodes in an electric arc furnace. As compared to petroleum-based needle coke, coal tar pitch-based needle coke possesses favorable physical characteristics, such as low coefficient of thermal expansion, low electric resistance, less breakage, and less spalling. Our Research analysts have predicted that the coal tar pitch market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Himadri Speciality Chemical, JFE Holdings, Koppers, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL, Rain Carbon

Market Segment of Coal Tar Pitch Industry:

Market Overview

Diverse use of activated carbonOne of the many applications of coal tar pitch is the preparation of activated carbon, which is available in different forms such as crushed, granulated, powdered, monolithic form, and as fibers.

Activated carbon is a carbonaceous, amorphous, highly porous material with complex structure consisting of micro crystallites with a graphite lattice.

Fluctuations in coal pricesThe fluctuations in the prices of coal are a significant challenge for investors and other stakeholders who invest in the production of coke.

This will affect the production of coal tar, which in turn will affect the global coal tar pitch market adversely, as coal tar pitch is a distilled form of coal tar, which is a by-product of coke production.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the coal tar pitch market during the 2020-2023, view our report.

Competitive landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including JFE Holdings and Koppers the competitive environment is quite intense.

Factors such as the diverse use of activated carbon and the use of coal tar pitch-based needle coke in lithium-ion batteries, will provide considerable growth opportunities to coal tar pitch manufactures.

Himadri Speciality Chemical, JFE Holdings, Koppers, NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL, and Rain Carbon are some of the major companies covered in this report..

Coal Tar Pitch Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Coal Tar Pitch Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Coal Tar Pitch Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Coal Tar Pitch Market Report:

What will be the Coal Tar Pitch Market growth rate of the Coal Tar Pitch in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Coal Tar Pitch Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Coal Tar Pitch?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Coal Tar Pitch Market?

Who are the key vendors in Coal Tar Pitch space?

What are the Coal Tar Pitch Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Coal Tar Pitch Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Coal Tar Pitch Market?

In the end, the Coal Tar Pitch Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Coal Tar Pitch Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Coal Tar Pitch Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Coal Tar Pitch Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

