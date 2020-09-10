Tea Market Top Manufacturers in the Sector, Promising Growth Predicted with CAGR of 4.48% and recent Trends and Forecast

Global Tea Market report would come in handy to understand your competitors and give you an insight into sales; volumes, revenues in the Tea industry, assists in making strategic decisions. Tea Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% from 2020 to 2023 and explains why and how it is going to achieve this growth. It provides vital information on every parameter which is required for making strategic decisions and development of every business in the industry.

About Tea Market:

The engagement of consumers with beverages is changing globally. The beverage industry is largely driven by premium products. Black tea fusions, fruit/ herbal teas, and RTD are among the tea products that have growing varieties of premium products. Additionally, the popularity of premiums teas has been increasing. The changing customer dynamics made tea pigs one of the leading premium tea brands in the UK and it is available in large retail chains. The tea market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Associated British Foods, Hain Celestial, ITO EN, Tata Global Beverages, Unilever

Market Segment of Tea Industry:

Market Overview

Rapid rise in consumption of green tea The consumption of green tea is growing rapidly due to its functional benefits.

Additionally, the introduction of matcha green tea powder, which is a key sub- segment of the green tea segment.

Declining imports of tea in EuropeEurope is one of the largest importers of tea.

The export market in Europe are generally re- exports of tea imported from developing countries as there is no tea production in Europe.

Therefore, the largest tea exporting countries are the largest trade hubs for tea in Europe.

Hence the decline in imports of tea will have a significant impact on the export of tea from Europe to another region.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the tea market during the 2020-2023, view our report.

Competitive landscape

The tea market is highly fragmented with the existence of many tea manufacturers who offer products such as black tea, green tea, and others.

The increasing consumption of tea is expected to grow further with the rising population.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market’s Competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies..

Key Questions Answered in ROY Tea Market Report:

