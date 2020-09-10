Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Top Manufacturers in the Sector, Promising Growth Predicted with CAGR of 35.23% and recent Trends and Forecast

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market report would come in handy to understand your competitors and give you an insight into sales; volumes, revenues in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction industry, assists in making strategic decisions. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.23% from 2020 to 2023 and explains why and how it is going to achieve this growth. It provides vital information on every parameter which is required for making strategic decisions and development of every business in the industry.

About Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market:

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions to emerge as major trend in the market. The emergence of AI-as-a-service in construction is trending among various industrial users of AI, as it allows individuals and companies to access AI for various applications with heavy initial investment and lowers the risk of failure. Our Research analysts have predicted that the artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market will register a CAGR of over 28% by 2023.

The Top Manufacturers/players including:-

Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP

Market Segment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Industry:

Market Overview

Increasing demand for data integration and visual analyticsThe increasing data proliferation and complexities have made the process of deploying and maintaining reliable data interfaces difficult.

AI in construction allows real time synthesizing of data to facilitate real time analysis or effective decision making.

Existing issues of AI AI hardware that is currently available on the market is limited in its capabilities, as it does not have the ability to stimulate a human brain, and the software cannot match the intelligence of humans.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market during the 2020-2023, view our report.

Competitive landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Oracle and SAP the competitive environment is quite intense.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and the increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics, will provide considerable growth opportunities to artificial intelligence (AI) in construction manufactures.

Autodesk, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP are some of the major companies covered in this report..

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Report provides comprehensive analysis of-

Market Landscape and disruption

Market Size and growth rate in Forecasted Year

Various market segments and their sizes

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Drivers, Trends and their impact

Challenges faced by market

Key performing regions and countries as well

Five forces as well as SWOT analysis

Vendor and Customer landscape

Strengths and Weaknesses of the key vendors

Key Summary of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Growth Report:

In our market size and forecast determination efforts, in-depth secondary research was initially completed to realize an honest perspective of the market in each region. Extensive primary research was also administered by interviewing key executives from the industry. These interviews helped us to fill-in the info gaps after secondary research. Several secondary sources like encyclopedia, directories, and databases are wont to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study.

Key Questions Answered in ROY Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Report:

What will be the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction in FOY?

What are the key factors driving the ROY Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market?

What are Sales, Revenue, and Price analysis of top manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market?

Who are the key vendors in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction space?

What are the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Trends, opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Growth?

What are the Market opportunities, Market risk and Market overview of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market?

In the end, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Industry covering all important parameters.

Table of Contents included in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market ROY Report –

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Base year

Forecast period

Market coverage

Market size calculation

Geographical segmentation

Vendor segmentation

PART 03: Research Methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user industry

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical Segmentation

PART 09: A Decision framework

PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges And Many More Parts Covered.

