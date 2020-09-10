Tableau Services Market – Global Key Players, Trends, Industry Size & Forecast

Global Tableau Services Market: Overview

Globally, corporate culture has increased at a rapid rate in the last couple of years. Various private and government enterprises have started following formal business approach that has boosted demand for tableau services. Tableau services are business intelligence tools that help in visual analysis of data. Use of this software allows data blending & real-time collaboration. It is widely used by academic researchers, several government organizations, and businesses for visual data analysis. Moreover, increasing use of business intelligence technologies by various small and medium sized enterprise has also starts using tableau services that have further augmented growth in this market.

The report on the global tableau services market provides the detailed analysis about the market. Analysts of this report have taken in consideration different factors to get a clear insight about the tableau services. They have used organic and inorganic strategies to provide analysis on this market, which is further supported by statistical representation. This information will help key participants operating in the market to take better and well-planned decisions that will help them in expanding their business effectively across globe.

Global Tableau Services Market: Notable Developments

The global tableau services market is in its early stages and is expected to grow multi-folds in the next coming years. Various organizations are making deliberate attempts to increase the efficiency of these services and diversify its approach that will expand its uses in different industries.

A Big Step by Tech Giant in Dealing Housing Crisis through Advanced Techniques

Recently, Tableau Software took an initiative to tackle homelessness in the United States. The company is launching a new program to help 50 U.S. communities remove veteran and chronic homelessness by 2025. Tableau Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm is partnering with nonprofit Community Solutions. Together they are planning to use software that will help service providers identify the best interventions when treating people experiencing homelessness.

The company proposed this initiative after Microsoft launched a $500 million fund to support homeless services and encourage funds for low and middle-income housing in Seattle. Recently, the region is making efforts to adopt a tax on large businesses to financially support affordable housing but restrained amid resistance from companies like Amazon and Tableau.

Prominent players operating in the global tableau services market by using different strategies and techniques. Some of the leading players include Tableau Software, Inc., Accenture, Perceptive Analytics; Deloitte, SA Technologies, Inc., Silicus Technologies, LLC, Bilytica, Unilytics Corporation, Nabler, Interworks, LiquidHub, Inc., Vizual Intelligence Inc., and Bodhtree.

Global Tableau Services Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising emphasis on deriving insights through data collaborated from different sources and analyzing consumer behavior is likely to expand growth in the global tableau services market. Data proliferation has also fueled demand for business intelligence software, which is also projected to accelerate growth in this market. Rapid adoption of cloud computing services and rising internet penetration are the ongoing trends seen across the global and is projected to boost growth in the global tableau services market. Additionally, rising trend of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) will also expand tableau services.

High Demand for Electronic Devices to Surge Demand for Tableau Services

On the regional frontier, developed regions in North America are expected to hold dominant share in the global tableau services market. There also higher chances of Asia Pacific region leading this market by the end of forecast period. Rapid digitalization, increasing infrastructural development, and growing business opportunities are some of the key factors that will drive the Asia Pacific tableau services market. Moreover, increasing data accumulated from different electronic devices such as mobile, laptops, and tablets has also boosted growth in this market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

