COVID-19 Update: Global Gamification in Education Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Bunchball, NIIT, MPS Interactive, Microsoft, D2L, etc. | InForGrowth

Market Segmentation:

The segmentation of the Gamification in Education market has been offered on the basis of product type, application, Major Key Players and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis

Top Players Listed in the Gamification in Education Market Report are

Bunchball

NIIT

MPS Interactive

Microsoft

D2L

Top Hat

Classcraft Studios

Recurrence

Fundamentor

Cognizant

BLUErabbit

Google

Kahoot

CK-12

Kuato Studios. Based on type, report split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises Based. Based on Application Gamification in Education market is segmented into

Academic

Corporate Training