Know future scope of Passport Reader Market 2020 Revenue Increase in the Next Few Years by lending key – Access, ARH, Beijing Wintone Science & Technology, DESKO

According to our latest market study on “Global Passport Reader Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecast by Technology (RFID, Barcode, and OCR); Type (Swipe Readers, Self-Service Kiosks, Compact Full-Page Readers, and Portable Readers ); Application (Airport Security, Border Control, and Other Applications); Sector (Public and Private); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 211.67 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 374.56 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Passport Reader Market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

The international tourism industry is growing at an exponential rate. According to the World Tourism Organization (UNTWO), there were ~1.4 billion international tourist arrivals across the world, signifying an increase of 6% from 2017. Also, it was worth ~US$ 1.7 trillion, i.e., ~2% of the total world GDP. With the rising number of international tourists, airports worldwide are deploying an additional level of security and expanding the number of gates to handle air passenger traffic. For instance, in 2019, Panasonic Corporation installed additional automated facial recognition gates at multiple airports in Japan. These included 203 units across the country, of which 123 were deployed for foreign nationals. The features of these gates included passport readers. Also, in 2018, the Cairo International Airport deployed Gemalto’s high-speed passport readers for reducing queues and reinforcing security checks. Such rise in the count of international tourists worldwide is expected to boost the demand for passport readers.

The passport reader market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several key players. These players operating include Access Ltd, ARH Inc., Beijing Wintone Science & Technology Co., Ltd., DESKO GmbH, Thales Group, IER SAS, Regula Forensics Inc., Shenzhen Rakinda Technology Co., Ltd., Lintech Enterprises Limited, and Veridos GmbH.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Passport Reader Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Passport Reader Market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Passport Reader Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

