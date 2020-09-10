Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Market Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the acute agitation and aggression treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market was valued at ~ US$ 2.9 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in the diagnosis of agitation and aggression in psychological illnesses, establishment of organizations to spread awareness, and rise in economic burden of psychological illness contribute to the growth of the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market.

Spreading Awareness about Agitation & Aggression and Rise in Economic Burden of Psychological Illness Drive Market

Changing attitudes toward the diagnosis of agitation and aggression among mentally ill patients and rise in awareness about treatments boost the growth of the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market. The global acute agitation and aggression treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027.

A number of trends have been observed in the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market. Increase in the incidences of dementia among the geriatric population, rise in burden of mental illness, surge in agitation in patients, and increase in prescriptions of anti-psychotics are likely to contribute to the growth of the acute agitation and aggression treatment market

Focus on research and development for the development of novel treatments for agitation and significant unmet clinical needs are likely to drive the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market. There is significant focus on research on the usage of combination drugs, which include a combination of anti-psychotic drugs and antidepressants.

In order to address the unmet needs, acute agitation and aggression treatment market players are focused on enhancing their research and development, and strengthening their pipeline, with emphasis on the early launch of products. For instance, in 2018, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company and Lundbeck started their phase III trial for the evaluation of Brexpiprazole, for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer’s disease patients.

However, the social stigma associated with mental illness and preference for non-pharmacological interventions are likely to hamper the growth of the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market.

Second-generation Anti-psychotics to Capture Major Market Share

The acute agitation and aggression treatment market has been segmented based on drug class, route of administration, indication, end user, and region. In terms of drug class, the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market has been categorized into first-generation anti-psychotics, second-generation anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines, and others.

Based on indication, the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market has been classified into schizophrenia, dementia, bipolar disorder, depression, drug-induced agitation & aggression, alcohol withdrawal, and others. In terms of end user, the acute agitation and aggression treatment market has been divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, psychiatric care facilities, and others.

In terms of region, the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific Market to Expand at Rapid Pace

North America held a prominent share of the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market in terms of revenue in 2018, and is projected to sustain its market share during the forecast period. Focus on spreading awareness among people about treatment related to agitation and aggression, increase in economic burden of mental illness, well-established healthcare infrastructure, presence of leading players, and rise in the focus of these players on research and development are boosting the growth of the acute agitation and aggression treatment market in North America.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, over 10.2 million adults in the U.S. suffer from mental health and addiction disorders. Moreover, over 2 in every 5 adults in the U.S. suffer from mental illness. and more than 1 in 25 adults live with a serious mental illness.

adults in the U.S. suffer from mental health and addiction disorders. Moreover, over 2 in every 5 adults in the U.S. suffer from mental illness. and more than 1 in 25 adults live with a serious mental illness. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market in terms of share and revenue during the forecast period. Significant number of non-government organizations focused on spreading awareness about the treatment of mental illness fuels the growth of the acute agitation and aggression treatment market in the region. The Alzheimer’s Society in the U.K., a charity organization that creates campaigns for bringing awareness regarding the signs of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer’s, funds research efforts to find a cure for the disease.

The acute agitation and aggression treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Growth of the acute agitation and aggression treatment market in the region is attributed to increase in the geriatric population, rise in the prevalence of mental illness such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and focus of market players on India and Japan to exploit opportunities in these emerging markets.

Significant Pipeline of Market Players to Drive Market

The report provides profiles of the leading players operating in the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market. These include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), and H. Lundbeck A/S.

Lundbeck A/S is a global pharmaceutical company that engages in the research, development, production, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals across the globe. The company operates primarily in neurological and psychiatric disorders treatment. It focuses on new product launches and approvals in new markets. For instance, in July 2017, it launched Abilify Maintena in Canada for bipolar disorder. In June 2017, the company’s product Azilect received approval for Parkinson’s disease in China.

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. is a global healthcare company that operates in a wide range of businesses that help in the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company operates through four segments: pharmaceuticals, nutrition, consumer products, and others. In July 2017, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. announced the approval of Abilify Maintena for the additional indication of bipolar disorder in the U.S. The company’s OPC-34712 is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia of the Alzheimer’s type.

Significant pipeline and focus on research and development are the key strategies employed by leading players to enhance their market presence. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market.

The global acute agitation and aggression treatment market has been segmented as follows: