Oilfield Biocides and Biosolvents Market Report Examines Analysis by Latest Trends, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast to 2028 | BASF, Dow chemicals, Solvay, Nalco Champions, Pilot Chemicals, Croda Chemicals, Nanotera Group

This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global oilfield biocides and biosolvents market.

According to the report, the oilfield biocides and biosolvents market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period due to its increasing use in various applications such as Drilling, Production, Hydraulic Fracturing, Completion, Packer Fluids, Pit Treatment, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Degreasing and Cleaning of Equipment, and Others.

What are biocides?

Biocides are the chemical agent that used to kill these micro-organisms so as to prevent microbial corrosion of the equipment and the piping systems. In Oilfield Operation, Bio-Solvents are used to enhanced Oil Recovery processes as well as cleaners for oilfield equipment. Along with this, they are also used for lubricating the moving parts and helping to remove solids from the bottom of the wells and also preventing fluid loss.

The global oilfield biocides and biosolvents market are segmented on the basis of type, source, application, and end user industry. The global scenario for oilfield biocides is not the same in all the regions due to factors such as oil prices, oil reserves, and regulations by the regulatory bodies.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increase in oil exploration, fracking and oil recovery activities

o Strict regulation on Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) content in different materials

o Rising market for Oleochemicals replacing the petrochemical demand

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Detailed information for markets like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World is provided by the global outlook for oilfield biocides and biosolvents market. During the forecast period, North America and Western Europe are projected as main regions for shortwave infrared sector. As one of the developed regions, the energy & power sector is important for the operations of different industries in this area.

This is one of the key factors regulating oilfield biocides and biosolvents market growth in those regions. Some of the major countries covered in this region include the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, etc.

During the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions for the oilfield biocides and biosolvents market. Some of the fastest-growing economies and increasing energy & power demand to cater for high population & industries are expected to drive demand in this area. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to record large demand. During the forecast period, the Middle East which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and others promises high market potential. In terms of market demand during the forecast period, the rest of the world including South America and Africa are developing regions.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for oilfield biocides and biosolvents market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global oilfield biocides and biosolvents market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like, Dow chemicals, BASF, Solvay, Croda Chemicals, Nanotera Group, Stepan Company, Nalco Champions, Seatex Corp., Ashburn Chemicals and Pilot Chemicals.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Biocides

o Oxidizing

o Chlorine

o Peracetic Acid

o Others

Bio-Solvents

o Hydrocarbons

o Alcohols

o Glycols

o Esters

o Ethers

o Others

By Source:

o Synthetic Biocides

o Natural Biocide

o Microbial Bio-Solvents

o Renewable feedstock for Bio-Solvents

o Others

By Application:

o Drilling

o Production

o Hydraulic Fracturing

o Completion, Packer Fluids

o Pit Treatment

o Enhanced Oil Recovery

o Degreasing and Cleaning of Equipment

o Others

By End User Industry:

o Oil and Gas Industry

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Source

o By Application

o By End User Industry

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Source

o By Application

o By End User Industry

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Source

o By Application

o By End User Industry

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Source

o By Application

o By End User Industry

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Source

o By Application

o By End User Industry

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Source

o By Application

o By End User Industry

