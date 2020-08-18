Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2028 | Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market report highlights market opportunities and competitive scenarios for narcolepsy therapeutics on a regional and global basis. Market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the narcolepsy therapeutics market.

Narcolepsy is a therapeutic disorder which is categorized by prodigious daytime sleepiness as well as sudden attacks of sleep. In some cases, this chronic sleep disease can lead to an abrupt loss of muscle tone (cataplexy), leading to loss and weakness of muscle control. Some of the most common indications of narcolepsy are daytime sleepiness, hallucinations, fragmented sleep & insomnia, and sleep paralysis.

Many organizations around the world are actively involved in spreading awareness and educating people & healthcare professionals regarding disorder and associated symptoms, such as cataplexy, sleep paralysis, and EDS. Some of the active organizations are Narcolepsy Network, Inc.; European Narcolepsy Network; American Sleep Association; and Wake Up Narcolepsy.

Historic back-drop for narcolepsy therapeutics market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the narcolepsy therapeutics market have been identified with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

In terms of geography, Europe was estimated to dominate the global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market. The dominance is majorly attributed to the well-established healthcare organizations, rising R&D initiatives for the expansion of novel drugs, and high incidence of people suffering from such disorder. However, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market during the forecast. Rising disposable income, increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, economic development, supportive government initiatives, and rising awareness among people regarding the appropriate therapies are the factors expected to significantly boost the Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market in the Asia Pacific.

Major Companies:

Narcolepsy Therapeutics Market includes Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Sodium Oxybate

o Central Nervous System Stimulants

o Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

o Tricyclic Antidepressants

By Type:

o Cataplexy

o Narcolepsy without Cataplexy

o Secondary Narcolepsy

