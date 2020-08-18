3D Cell Culture Market potential growth, share, demand and analysis of key players – research forecasts to 2028 | corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher scientific Inc., Global cell solutions Inc., 3D Biotek, Advanced Biomatrix

The 3D Cell Culture Market report highlights market opportunities and competitive scenarios for 3D cell culture on a regional and global basis. Market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the 3D cell culture market.

3D cell culture is an in vitro technique where cells grow in an artificially created environment, which resembles the in vivo environment. This technique stimulates normal cell to differentiate, proliferate, and migrate by interacting with their three-dimensional surroundings.

The 3D cell culture market is driven by increased investment in healthcare, R&D, and other research-related activities. The novel concept of customized 3D cell culture products has allowed small companies to enter the market. Large-sized companies have focused on product launch to cater to the specific requirements of the researchers. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific collaborated with Applikon Biotechnology and launched two new single-use bioreactor controller platforms-i-Control and ez-Control.

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for 3D cell culture market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in 3D cell culture market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the 3D cell culture market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of 3D cell culture market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Historic back-drop for 3D cell culture market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the 3D cell culture market have been identified with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the market. The increasing incidence of cancer and the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the North American 3D cell culture market.

Major Market Players:

3D Biotek, Advanced Biomatrix, Becton and Dickinson Company (BD), corning Incorporated, Global cell solutions Inc., Thermo Fisher scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

o Scaffold based platforms

o Bioreactors

o Gels

o Microchips

o Services

By Application:

o Drug Discovery

o Stem cell research

o Cancer research

o Regenerative medicine

By End Users:

o Academic Institutes

o Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

o Contract Research Laboratories

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Product Type

o North America, by Application

o North America, by End Users

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Product Type

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by End Users

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Product Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by End Users

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Product Type

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by End Users

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Product Type

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by End Users

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Product Type

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by End Users

