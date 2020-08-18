Geriatric Medicines Market Competitor Landscape, Growth, Opportunity Analysis,Trends & Forecast to 2028 | Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Merck & Company Inc.

Geriatric medicines, also called geriatrics is a division of medicines associated with preventive, clinical, remedial, and social aspects of disease generally amongst people that are aged over 65 years or more. In response to the needs of an aging population, demand for geriatric medicines and appropriate cure has developed rapidly during last decades. The proper medical care for the geriatric patients across the range of ill health conditions includes co-morbid complications such as syncope, cerebral aging, and falls among others.

The global geriatric medicines market is majorly driven by the high presence of geriatric populations in many regions. According to the Industry Reports in United Nations 2012, the number of the geriatric population across the globe was approximately 809.4 million and is this anticipated to reach around 1.4 billion by 2030. Moreover, growing chronic conditions and the rising occurrence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorder, rheumatoid arthritis and other bone-related problems, neurological disorders, and cancer cases amongst the geriatric population is another major factor boosting the growth of the geriatric medicines market. Additionally, a number of geriatric population reliant on polypharmacy are anticipated to develop side-effects due to the interactions of the diverse medicines. Which, in turn, has amplified the demand for geriatric care and thus bolstering the geriatric medicines market growth.

In order to mitigate the concerns arising due to the unfavorable shift in the demographic variables such as age, lifestyle patterns, economic development, coupled with the upward shift in the disease trends associated with the geriatric population, the developed regions have consistently improved their healthcare practices by allocating high amount of resources towards the healthcare and social development sectors.

Historic back-drop for geriatric medicines market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the geriatric medicines market have been identified with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

North America is estimated to dominate the global Geriatric Medicines Market. The existence of developed healthcare facilities, favorable reimbursement policies, and the easy availability of important as well as life-saving medicine has significantly enhanced the average life expectancy rates in North America. Moreover, the number of people that are over 65 to 70 years suffering several target ailments is increasing continually which is further anticipated to boost the geriatric medicines market during the forecast period.

Major Key Market Players:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc, BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Company Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

Market Segmentation:

By Therapeutic Category:

o Analgesics

o Antihypertensive

o Statins

o Antidiabetics

o Proton Pump Inhibitor

o Anticoagulant

o Antipsychotic

o Antidepressant

By Therapeutic Conditions:

o Cardiovascular

o Arthritis

o Neurological

o Cancer

o Osteoporosis

o Respiratory

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Therapeutic Category

o North America, by Therapeutic Conditions

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Therapeutic Category

o Western Europe, by Therapeutic Conditions

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Therapeutic Category

o Asia Pacific, by Therapeutic Conditions

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Therapeutic Category

o Eastern Europe, by Therapeutic Conditions

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Therapeutic Category

o Middle East, by Therapeutic Conditions

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Therapeutic Category

o Rest of the World, by Therapeutic Conditions

