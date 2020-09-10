Covid-19 Impact: Lubricating Oil Additives Market | Strategic Industry Evolutionary Analysis Focus On Leading Key Players And Revenue Growth Analysis By Forecast To 2026

Global Lubricating Oil Additives Market is accounted for $14.79 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach $20.75 billion by 2026. Factors influencing the market growth are increasing demand from automotive industry and industrial growth in emerging economies. However, growth in electric vehicles sales and volatility in raw material prices are the factors hindering the market growth.

By sector, automotive segment is anticipated to grow due to increasing demand for engine oil, growing demand in technological advancements of additives to reduce emission and raise the efficiency of automotive lubricants are fuelling the market growth. Lubricating oil additives used to originate lubricants for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and other automobiles includes motorcycles and three wheelers.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest growing market due to increasing demand for lubricants and additives from the automotive and industrial sectors.

Some of the key players in the Global Lubricating Oil Additives market are BASF, Clariant, Wuxi South Petroleum Additives, Lubrizol Corporation, Total, Evonik Industries, Chevron, Oronite, Infineum, International Petroleum and Additives Company, Inc., Eurolub, Dorf, Ketal, Lanxess, Croda, BRB International, Tianhe Chemicals and Afton Chemical.

Functions Covered:

-Anti-Wear Agents

-Detergents

-Dispersants

-Viscosity Index Improvers

-Anti-oxidants

-Extreme Pressure Additives

-Rust & Corrosion Inhibitors

-Pour Point Depressants (PPD)

-Emulsifiers

-Friction Modifiers

-Oxidation Inhibitors

-Other Functions

Applications Covered:

-Industrial Oil

-Metalworking Fluid

-Process Oil

-Engine Oil

-Gear Oil

-Hydraulic Fluid

-Other Applications

End Users Covered:

-Industrial

-Automotive

