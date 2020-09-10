Latest Research Report On Intelligent Lighting Controls Market With (Covid-19) Impact Analysis: Dynamics, Size, Share, Growth Factors & Forecast 2026

Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as increase in the demand of intelligent lighting control in the commercial buildings and rising awareness of energy management are fueling the market growth.

Intelligent Lighting control system is an automated technology & network based on electronic system with a capability to manage the quality of lighting as per the user requirement. It consists of several lighting fixtures connected in a network to control lighting.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the maximum market share during the forecast period owing to the low price of customer equipment in this region. Moreover, the increasing trend of smart homes in this region is also sustaining the growth of the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Intelligent Lighting Controls Market include Legrand Group, Digital Lumens, Inc., Acuity Brands, Inc., Zumtobel Group AG, Lutron Electronics Co, Inc, General Electric Company (GE), Schneider Electric SE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Cree Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Hubbell Incorporated, Enlighted Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Control4 Corporation, LSI Industries Inc., and Belkin International.

Connectivity Types Covered:

-Wireless

-Wired

Light Sources Covered:

-Light Emitting Diode (LED)

-High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps

-Fluorescent Lamp (FL)

Component Types Covered:

-Microcontrollers

-Transmitters & Receivers

-Sensors

-Intelligent Luminaries

-Ballasts & LED drivers

-Dimmers & Switch Actuators

End Users Covered:

-Residential buildings

-Public utilities

-Commercial buildings

-Industrial

-Outdoor

-Automotive

