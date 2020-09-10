Hearth Market Overview 2017: Innovative Technologies, Current And Future Trends, Regional Analysis & Forecast To 2026 | Empire Comfort Systems, FPI Fireplace Products, GHP Group, Hearth Products Controls, Hearthstone Stoves

Global Hearth Market is accounted for $14.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing interest for esthetic and designer houses/restaurants, rising demand for hearth system within hospitality & leisure sector and increasing use of solar energy as an alternative fuel for hearth products are the key factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as regulations for environment protection, high-cost technology leading to time constraints in promoting hearth products and traditional hearths are not eco-friendly which are restraining the market growth.

In terms of modern or historic use, a hearth is referred to as a stone or brick lined fireplace, without or with an oven, basically used for heating and also cooking food. From a long time, a hearth was a crucial part of a household and was mainly the most important and central feature of the house. Earlier, a hearth was commonly placed in the in the center of the hall, with the smoke rising to a smoke hole through the room. Later, such type of hearths was relocated to the side of a room and were installed with a chimney. In terms of fireplace design, a hearth is a crucial fragment of the fireplace, generally comprising masonry at the floor level or above and beneath the fireplace mantel. However, modern fireplaces have enhanced efficiency and have also been electrified, thus giving rise to the development of new type of hearths.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016233

Based on product, fireplace segment held steady growth during the predicted period. These are now mainly used to generate a relaxing and comfortable ambience, indoor or outdoor. Current fireplaces have better heat efficiency and sophistication in design. By geography, North America held the largest share in the market due to the existence of many key companies hence increasing their production and distribution across the region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Hearth Market include Empire Comfort Systems, FPI Fireplace Products, GHP Group, Hearth Products Controls, Hearthstone Stoves, HNI Corporation (Hearth & Home Technologies), Innovative Hearth Products, Jtul, Montigo, Napoleon Products (Wolf Steel Ltd.), Nordpeis, Pacific Energy, RH Peterson, Travis Industries and Wilkening Fireplace.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016233

Designs Covered:

-Modern Hearth

-Traditional Hearth

Technologies Covered:

-Direct Vent Technology

-Intermittent Pilot Ignition System

-Smart Home Integration

-Zone Heating Technology

-Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

-Institutional

-Commercial

-Hospitality

-Residential

Products Covered:

-Insert

-Fireplace

-Stove

Fuel Types Covered:

-Electricity

-Gas

-Pellet

-Wood

Placements Covered:

-Outdoor Hearth

-Indoor Hearth

-Portable Hearth

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016233

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.