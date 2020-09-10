Global Double Sided Tape Market 2026 – Impact Of Covid-19, Future Growth Analysis And Challenges | Ashland Global Holdings, BASF SE, Wacker Chemie, Barentz International BV , Kemin Industries Inc

Global Double Sided Tape market is accounted for $8.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $16.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Growing requirement for PE foam backed double sided tapes and acrylic and rising usage of double sided tapes in various sectors are some of the key driving factors for the market growth.

Double Sided tapes are created by applying a thin glue layer to each side of a substrate material. These tapes are pressure-sensitive tapes that are coated with glue on both sides. These tapes are generally used by industries such as building & construction, automotive and electrical & electronics for holding, splicing, mounting, bonding and other purposes.

Amongst technology, hot-melt segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market owing to benefit of high strength and instant bond, which makes them perfect for a various applications. In addition using this technology includes excellent bond, fast processing, ease of use and quick set.

By geography, Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market due to growing demand for double sided tapes from automotive, building & construction, paper & printings, and electrical & electronics from countries such as India, China and South Korea.

Some of the key players profiled in the Double Sided Tape Market include Shurtape Technologies, LLC., Lintec Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Nitto Denko Corporation, Nichiban Co. Ltd., 3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., TESA SE, Scapa Group Plc, Toyochem Co. Ltd, Mactac, LLC, Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and Tape-Rite Co. Inc.

Backing Materials Covered:

-Unsupported

-Foam

-Paper/Tissue

-Fastening Material

-Film

-Other Backing Materials

Resin Types Covered:

-Silicone

-Rubber

-Acrylic

-Other Resin Types

Technologies Covered:

-Water-based

-Hot-Melt

-Solvent-based

End Users Covered:

-Paper & Printing

-Automotive

-Electrical & Electronics

-Building & Construction

-Other End-Users

