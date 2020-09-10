Contract Packaging Market To Witness An Impressive Growth During The Forecast Period 2017 to 2026 | Multipack Solutions, Gardan Packaging, Green Packaging Asia, Pharma Tech Industries

Global Contract Packaging market is accounted for $40.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $121.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.0%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by rising technological advancement, growth of various retail chains across the globe, the development of e-commerce businesses. However cost factor is hindering the market growth.

Based on end user, the food and beverages segment has a significant growth due to the rising urban population and the growing demand for processed food will give to the growth of this segment in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand from the food and beverage sector that will drive the need for packaging will also subsequently increase the need for contract packaging.

By geography, North America holds the major share in United States owing to the growing demand for packaging in segments, like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, beauty care, and others. The market companies in the United States have learned to adapt to challenging business conditions. The companies are also becoming aware of the intense global competition, cost pressures, and highly variable demand from OEMs. This environment is rapidly boosting the market in the United States.

Some of the key players in global Contract Packaging market include Multipack Solutions, Gardan Packaging, Green Packaging Asia, Pharma Tech Industries, CCL Industries, Aaron Thomas Company, Reed Lane, Sharp Packaging Services, UNICEP Packaging, Stamar Packaging, Genco (FedEx Supply Chain), Sonoco and Deufol.

Packaging’s covered:

-Tertiary

-Primary

-Secondary

End Users covered:

-Pharmaceutical

-Food & Beverage

-Personal Care

-Consumer Goods

-Other End Users

