Fumed Silica Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

Technological developments within the Fumed Silica market sphere

Growth prospects for new market players across different regions

Company profiles of leading players in the Fumed Silica market

Up-to-date insights related to the key success factors impacting the growth of the Fumed Silica market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and strategic alliances

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Fumed Silica market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

Fumed Silica Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional analysis of the Fumed Silica market dives deep to understand the market scenario in different regions.

By Application

The report offers a clear picture of how the Fumed Silica is utilized in various applications. The different applications covered in the report include:

By End-Use Industry

The end-use industry assessment throws light on the consumption of the Fumed Silica across various end-use industries including:

Competitive Landscape

The fumed silica market report covers profiles of key participants to cover important aspects of competitive environment in the fumed silica market. Thorough and insightful information about market players, including key financials, and product portfolio, along with information about new technologies adopted and new product launches by market players, is covered in the fumed silica market report.

Market players featured in the report include Cabot Corp, Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, DowDuPont Inc., Tokuyama Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Orisil, Kemitura A/S, Chiefeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co., Ltd, Gelest Inc., and Henan Xunyu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Developments

A mounting number of players in the fumed silica market are eyeing the lucrative opportunities in the Chinese market for fumed silica, which is outpacing the growth of other regional markets.

Cabot Corp formed a joint venture with Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone Co., Ltd. increase fumed silica production in China. The companies have invested over US$ 60 million in the new fumed silica production capacity to establish a strong position in the rapidly expanding market for fumed silica in China. The Cobot Corp has also invested over US$ 80 million in its new fumed silica capacity in Kentucky, USA, which is adjacent to silicone monomers plant of Dow Corning, an American supplier of silicone products.

Another popular trend in the fumed silica market is that a majority of market players, such as Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Cabot Corp., have increased the prices of fumed silica due to a rise in raw materials and transportation prices.

Definition

Fumed silica is prepared through a chemical reaction that involved burning Silicon tetrachloride or tetrachlorosilane (SiCl 4 ) in hydrogen-oxygen flames, which ends in producing the smoke of SiO 2 . Fumed silica is also called pyrogenic silica and it is commonly used in a variety of industrial applications such as silicone rubber, paints & coating, adhesives, and unsaturated polyester resins.

This study is a seamless presentation of unique insights on how the fumed silica market will grow during 2018-2028 along with the prediction of market growth in terms of market size (US$ million) and market volume (tons).

Segmentation

The information about the growth prospects of the fumed silica market is broadly segmented according to geographical regions, product types, and applications of fumed silica. Based on the growth parameters of the fumed silica market in various geographical regions, the growth prospects of the fumed silica market are segmented into seven regions – North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA), Europe, China, India, Japan, and South East Asia and Pacific.

According to product types of fumed silica, the fumed silica market is segmented into two categories – hydrophilic and hydrophobic. Based on the applications of fumed silica, growth prospects of the fumed silica market are segmented into five major applications – silicone rubber, paints & coatings, unsaturated polyester resins, adhesives & sealant, and healthcare & personal care.

Additional Questions Answered

Information presented in the Fact.MR report on fumed silica market can help market players to understand the growth prospects of the market.

The report answers numerous market-related questions for market players, which can help them to make well-informed and critical decisions to strengthen their position in the fumed silica market in the upcoming years. Some of the important questions about the fumed silica market that are answered in the report are:

What impact do the statistics of the global chemical sales have on the growth of the fumed silica market?

What are the winning strategies of manufacturers in the fumed silica markets in developed regions?

Why are most market players preferring to invest in the European fumed silica market?

How will the political status quo in emerging economies impact growth of the fumed silica market?

Why are most companies shifting their focus away from hydrophilic fumed silica to hydrophobic fumed silica from?

Research Methodology

A holistic approach and unique methodology is followed while conducting a thorough research about the fumed silica market to conclude the growth prospects of the market during 2018-2028.

Historical and recent data obtained at the end of the comprehensive secondary research about the fumed silica market is combined with the information gained through primary market research, which involves all the leading stakeholders, including manufacturers and distributors, in the fumed silica market.

Fact.MR ensures the reliability of all the conclusions and insights about the growth prospects of the fumed silica market mentioned in the report.

Important queries addressed in the Fumed Silica market report:

How will the evolving trends impact the growth of the Fumed Silica market over the forecast period? Which companies are currently dominating the Fumed Silica market in terms of market share? How can market players capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in Region 1? What is the projected growth rate of the Fumed Silica market in various regions during the forecast period? Is the current market scenario favorable for the growth of new market players?

