Global UV Sensors Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Global UV Sensors Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global UV Sensors in these regions. This report also studies the Global UV Sensors market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global UV Sensors :

UV sensors, which convert light (photons) into electric current, are elements highly sensitive to the wavelength of light in the ultra-violet region. Ultra-violet light is classified as â€œUV-Aâ€, â€œUV-Bâ€ and â€œUV-Câ€, depending on the wavelength and as the wavelengths become shorter more damage is caused to life forms. These sensors are used in industrial applications as light source monitors for equipment that sterilizes using UV-C with a short wavelength. Sensors used in our daily lives are primarily intended for detecting UV-A and UV-B ranges with longer wavelengths from UV light that is included in the sun's rays.

Solar Light Company

Silicon Labs

LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Davis Instruments

ST Microelectronics

Vernier

Panasonic

Vishay Semiconductor Opto

Apogee

Broadcom

GenUV

Skye Instruments Ltd

TRI-TRONICS

Adafruit Global UV Sensors Market Types:

UVA

UVB

UVC Global UV Sensors Market Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Industry

Currently, The industry is highly concentrated, technical barriers and financial barriers are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce Global UV Sensors mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and Japan, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in Global UV Sensors , Silicon Labs and LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd. take the global sales market share of more than 45%, other key manufacturers include Solar Light Company, Davis Instruments, ST Microelectronics, Vernier, Panasonic, Vishay Semiconductor Opto, Apogee, Broadcom, GenUV, Skye Instruments Ltd, TRI-TRONICS, Adafruit etc. The production of Global UV Sensors increased from 1294 K Units in 2012 to 3110 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 24.51%. Global UV Sensors capacity utilization rate remained at around 80.90% in 2017.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA, Japan, and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Global UV Sensors can be classified as three types, such as UVA Sensors and UVB Sensors. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 80.99% of the Global UV Sensors market is consumer electronics, 19.01% is Industry in 2016. From 2013 to 2015, we have witnessed the explosive growth in consumer electronics from 1129 K Units to 2323 K Units. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirementsï¼Œthese industries will need more Global UV Sensors . So, Global UV Sensors has a huge market potential in the future.

With the awareness of UV protection and development of UV sensors, we tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Global UV Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 58 million USD in 2024, from 46 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.