Tackifiers Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Tackifiers

This report focuses on “Tackifiers Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tackifiers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Tackifiers:

  • Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion. Their glass transition temperature (Tg) is typically higher than that of the base polymer but their molecular weight is much lower. The tackifiers dissolve in the polymer matrix and break up their structure and thereby enhance the mobility and tack of the base polymer. They also provide functionality that promotes specific adhesion, bridging and reduces molecular cohesion, which in turn, lowers the melt viscosity and softening point of the polymer system.

    Tackifiers Market Manufactures:

  • Exxonmobil
  • Eastman
  • Kolon Industries
  • Cray Valley
  • Guangdong Komo
  • DRT
  • Zeon
  • Yasuhara Chemical
  • Harima Chemicals
  • Arakawa Chemical
  • Shanghai Jinsen
  • Kraton
  • IDEMITSU
  • RÃœTGERS Group

    Tackifiers Market Types:

  • Hydrocarbon Resins
  • Rosin Esters
  • Terpene Resins

    Tackifiers Market Applications:

  • Hot Melt Adhesive
  • Pressure Sensitive Adhesive
  • Paint & Coating
  • Rubber
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • Tackifiers are a unique class of materials that are commonly used in certain adhesive formulations. They normally have low molecular weights and are resinous, but they have glass transition temperatures and softening temperatures that are often significantly above room temperature. It is this combination of the properties that make these materials useful for imparting â€œtackâ€ and desirable viscoelastic properties in the formulation of pressure sensitive adhesives. Tackifiers are a principal component used to vary and refine both performance and processing properties of the adhesive.
  • Global sales of tackifiers are 1119.2 K MT in 2017, increased from 884.7 K MT in 2013. The largest consumption region is Asia-Pacific, consumed 518.3 K MT in 2017. The second consumer is North America, owned 28.87% consumption share in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Tackifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 4760 million USD in 2024, from 3230 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tackifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Tackifiers Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Tackifiers market?
    • How will the global Tackifiers market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Tackifiers market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Tackifiers market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Tackifiers market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Tackifiers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tackifiers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tackifiers in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Tackifiers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Tackifiers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Tackifiers Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Tackifiers Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tackifiers Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Tackifiers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Tackifiers Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Tackifiers Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Tackifiers Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Tackifiers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Tackifiers Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

