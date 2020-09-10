Tackifiers Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Tackifiers Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tackifiers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Tackifiers:

About Tackifiers:

Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion. Their glass transition temperature (Tg) is typically higher than that of the base polymer but their molecular weight is much lower. The tackifiers dissolve in the polymer matrix and break up their structure and thereby enhance the mobility and tack of the base polymer. They also provide functionality that promotes specific adhesion, bridging and reduces molecular cohesion, which in turn, lowers the melt viscosity and softening point of the polymer system. Tackifiers Market Manufactures:

Exxonmobil

Eastman

Kolon Industries

Cray Valley

Guangdong Komo

DRT

Zeon

Yasuhara Chemical

Harima Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

Shanghai Jinsen

Kraton

IDEMITSU

RÃœTGERS Group Tackifiers Market Types:

Hydrocarbon Resins

Rosin Esters

Terpene Resins Tackifiers Market Applications:

Hot Melt Adhesive

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Paint & Coating

Rubber

Other Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13761664 Scope of this Report:

Tackifiers are a unique class of materials that are commonly used in certain adhesive formulations. They normally have low molecular weights and are resinous, but they have glass transition temperatures and softening temperatures that are often significantly above room temperature. It is this combination of the properties that make these materials useful for imparting â€œtackâ€ and desirable viscoelastic properties in the formulation of pressure sensitive adhesives. Tackifiers are a principal component used to vary and refine both performance and processing properties of the adhesive.

Global sales of tackifiers are 1119.2 K MT in 2017, increased from 884.7 K MT in 2013. The largest consumption region is Asia-Pacific, consumed 518.3 K MT in 2017. The second consumer is North America, owned 28.87% consumption share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Tackifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 4760 million USD in 2024, from 3230 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.