Global Pet Food Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Pet Food Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Pet Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Pet food is plant or animal material intended for consumption by pets and can prevent feeding advantage of certain diseases. It has unique characteristics such as nutritious comprehensive, digestion and absorption rate and reasonable scientific formula. Typically sold in pet stores and supermarkets, it is usually specific to the type of animal, such as dog food or cat food. Most meat used for nonhuman animals is a byproduct of the human food industry, and is not regarded as "human grade".

Mars

Nestle Purina

Big Heart

Colgate

Diamond pet foods

Blue Buffalo

Heristo

Unicharm

Mogiana Alimentos

Affinity Petcare

Nisshin Global Pet Food

Total Alimentos

Ramical

Butcherâ€™s

MoonShine

Big Time

Yantai China Global Pet Food s

Gambol

Paide Global Pet Food

Wagg Global Pet Food Market Types:

Dry food

Wet food Global Pet Food Market Applications:

Pet Dog

Pet Cat

Others

In 2015, among the major production areas, North America is the biggest supplier of pet food, with the production of 7500 K MT and the production market share of 31%. Europe is the second largest supplier, with the production of 5600 K MT and the production market share of 23%. China has a relatively higher production growth rate than other regions, and the production was 800 K MT.

Market competition is intense. Mars, Nestle Purina, Big Heart, Colgate, Diamond pet foods, Blue, Buffalo are the major leader of the market. Most of them have the history of more than one hundred years, and they hold the technology and patents, and formed the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Global Pet Food is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 38700 million USD in 2024, from 32300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.