Vehicle Fuel Tank Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Vehicle Fuel Tank Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vehicle Fuel Tank market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Vehicle Fuel Tank:

Automotive fuel tank is a separate cabinet assembly fixed in the motor vehicle, used to store fuel. An automotive fuel tank system consists of fuel tank, fuel pipes, fuel tank cap, pipe fittings and other kinds of ancillary equipment. Automotive fuel tank functions for oil storage, heat dissipation, bubble separation and impurities precipitation, etc.

Inergy

Kautex

TI Automotive

YAPP

Yachiyo

Magna Steyr

Hwashin

Futaba

FTS

Sakamoto

Jiangsu Suguang

SKH Metal

Tokyo Radiator

Donghee

Martinrea

AAPICO

Wanxiang Tongda

Chengdu Lingchuan

Jiangsu Hongxin

Yangzhou Changyun Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Types:

Plastic Fuel Tank

Metal Fuel Tank Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Applications:

PassengerÂ Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

In the last several years, global market of vehicle fuel tank developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 3.1%. In 2016, global revenue of vehicle fuel tank is nearly 9199.76 M USD; the actual production is about 95716 K Unit.

The global average price of vehicle fuel tank is in the decreasing trend, from 102.8 USD/Unit in 2012 to 96.1 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

he classification of vehicle fuel tank includes metal fuel tank and plastic fuel tank, and the proportion of plastic fuel tank in 2016 is about 75%.

The worldwide market for Vehicle Fuel Tank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 10500 million USD in 2024, from 9310 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.