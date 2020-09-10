Global Automobile Tire Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Global Automobile Tire Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Automobile Tire in these regions. This report also studies the Global Automobile Tire market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Automobile Tire :

Bridgestone

Michelin

Goodyear

Continental

Pirelli

Hankook

Sumitomo

Yokohama

Maxxis

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Cooper Tire

Kumho Tire

Toyo Tire

Apollo Tyres

Triangle Group

Nexen Tire

Hengfeng Rubber

Nokian Tyres Global Automobile Tire Market Types:

Bias Tire

Radial Tire Global Automobile Tire Market Applications:

Passenger Car

Asia is the biggest supplier of automotive tire, the production market share of Asia was 59.23% in 2015. Europe is the second supplier, with the production market share of 16.9% in 2015.

Europe is the biggest consumer of automotive tire, the consumption of Europe was more than 479 million units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 26.12%. North America is the second consumer with the consumption market share of 23.25% in 2015.

Market competition is intense. There are more than 60 key of automotive tire manufacturers in the world. Among them, the top 19 manufacturers occupied the global production marker share about 70%. Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patent, they formed the global market channel of the industry.