Global Winter Tire Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global Winter Tire

This report focuses on “Global Winter Tire Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Winter Tire market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Winter Tire :

  • Winter tires are tires designed for use in colder weather, snow and ice. Winter tires have more sipes than summer tires, increasing traction on snow and ice. Tires designed for winter conditions are optimized to drive at temperatures below 7 Â°C (45 Â°F). They are an alternative to the use of snow chains.
  • Winter tires are usually tires with a different rubber composition from all-weather (all-season) tires. Cold-weather tires include a greater percentage of natural rubber and silica so there is not as much hardening as found in synthetic rubber in cold conditions: they provide better traction at lower temperatures. Winter tires provide more small-tread areas, increasing traction on snow and, in wet conditions, allowing water to escape from under the tire more easily. This reduces the risk of hydroplaning. Snow/winter tires start to perform better than summer or all-season tires if temperature falls below 7C (45F), as the rubber compounds in the latter harden resulting to decreasing grip even on dry pavement Interestingly one achieves maximum grip on packed snow if the slippage/wheel spinis 40-50%, i.e. one should turn off the traction control in most modern cars for maximum traction.
  • Studded tires with metal pins that protrude from the tire can greatly reduce skidding and accidents on snow or ice-covered roads. In much of Scandinavia, Canada, and the US, winter tires may have metal studs to improve grip on packed snow or ice, but such tires are prohibited in certain other jurisdictions because of the damage they cause to the road surface.
  • A tire is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Most tires, such as those for automobiles and bicycles, provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.
  • The materials of modern pneumatic tires are synthetic rubber, natural rubber, fabric and wire, along with carbon black and other chemical compounds.

    Global Winter Tire Market Manufactures:

  • Bridgestone
  • Michelin
  • Continental
  • Goodyear
  • Nokian Tyres
  • Hankook
  • Nizhnekamskshina
  • Pirelli
  • Cooper Tire
  • Yokohama
  • Toyo Tire
  • Kumho Tire
  • JSC Cordiant
  • Zhongce
  • GITI Tire
  • Triangle
  • Apollo
  • Cheng Shin
  • Nexen Tire

    Global Winter Tire Market Types:

  • Studded
  • Studless

    Global Winter Tire Market Applications:

  • Passenger Tires
  • Light Truck/SUV Tires
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • As for the Global Winter Tire industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 19 manufacturers occupied 75% of market share. The top five manufacturers are Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, Goodyear and Nokian Tyres which are close to 47% totally in 2016. The Bridgestone, which has 12.32% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Global Winter Tire industry. The manufacturers following Bridgestone are Michelin and Continental, which respectively has 10.93% and 8.72% market share globally.
  • The downstream industries of Global Winter Tire products are Automobile OE industry and Automobile aftermarket industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of China automotive market, the consumption increase of winter tire will be bright.
  • We believe winter tire industry relatively mature and have a strong connection with the upstream raw materials and the weather conditions in winter. With the development automobile industry and arise of awareness of traffic safety we tend to believe the future of winter tire will be optimism.
  • This report focuses on the Global Winter Tire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Winter Tire Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Winter Tire market?
    • How will the Global Winter Tire market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Winter Tire market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Winter Tire market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Winter Tire market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Winter Tire product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Winter Tire , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Winter Tire in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Winter Tire competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Winter Tire breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Winter Tire Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Winter Tire Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Winter Tire Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Winter Tire Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Winter Tire Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Winter Tire Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Winter Tire Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Winter Tire Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Winter Tire Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

