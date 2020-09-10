Global Budesonide Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Budesonide Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Budesonide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Global Budesonide (BUD), sold under the brand name Pulmicort among others, is a steroid medication. It is available as an inhaler, pill, and nasal spray.The inhaled form is used in the long term management of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The nasal spray is used for allergic rhinitis and nasal polyps. The pills in a delayed release form may be used for inflammatory bowel disease including Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and microscopic colitis.

Statistic for budesonide in this report includes three product types: nasal spray, inhaler and pill&rectal forms.

AstraZeneca

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Teva

Mylan

Sandoz

Dr. Falk Pharma

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A

Orion Corporation

Cipla

Synmosa Biopharma Corporation

Lunan Better Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Sine Promod Pharmaceutical Global Budesonide Market Types:

Nasal Spray

Inhaler

Pill&Rectal Forms Global Budesonide Market Applications:

Respiratory Disease Treatment

Nose Disease Treatment

North America is the largest consumer in the past years. North America occupied more than 40% consumption market share in 2015. Europe is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about 34% consumption market share in 2015.

There are three type of budesonide product in the market: nasal sprayï¼Œinhaler and pill&rectal forms. Inhaler has the largest output due to the large asthma treatment market.

AstraZeneca is the leading company in the budesonide market. Its revenue from budesonide is 1.3 billion USD in 2015, occupied more than half of global budesonide market.