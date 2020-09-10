Intelligent Marketing Voice Assistant Patent Market 2020 Industry Size, Growth, Share Evaluation, Trends, Supply, Segments, Demand, Revenue and Forecast to 2025

As IT technologies such as human-machine interface, natural language processing, and machine learning solutions have advanced over the years, online retailers, offline retailers, and information technology companies have been actively thinking how to utilize new technologies to enhance consumer shopping intentions and tap their needs with a more initiative and convenient approach.

For this reason, intelligent marketing voice assistants have been developed to recommend consumers during the shopping process to achieve effective marketing. This report provides key points intelligent marketing voice assistant technologies, examines the patent distribution of several brands in this area such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Walmart, and identifies key fields and technologies with regards to intelligent marketing voice assistant patents.

Overview intelligent marketing voice assistant patent technologies and products

US intelligent marketing voice assistant patent counts by patent field, by application year, by country, by patent technology, and by assignees such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Apple, and Walmart. Patent analysis from an industrial-analytic perspective.

Top Companies

Amazon

Apple

eBay

Google

Groupon

HTC

IBM

Microsoft

NewValueExchange

Nuance Communications

VoiceBox Technologies

Walmart

Yahoo

Table of Contents

1.Technology Introduction

2.Patent Analysis

2.1 Patent Mining

2.2 Patent Analysis

2.2.1 Analysis by Patent Field and Patent Application Year

2.2.2 Analysis by Patent Field and Country

2.2.3 Analysis by Patent Field and Assignee

2.2.4 Analysis by Patent Technology and Patent Application Year

2.2.5 Analysis by Patent Technology and Country

2.2.6 Analysis by Patent Technology and Assignee

3.MIC Perspective

Appendix

List of Companies

List of Tables

Table 1 Matrix Analysis of US Intelligent Marketing Voice Assistant Patent Counts by Patent Field and Patent Application Year

Table 2 Matrix Analysis of US Intelligent Marketing Voice Assistant Patent Counts by Patent Field and Country

Table 3 Matrix Analysis of US Intelligent Marketing Voice Assistant Patent Counts by Patent Field and Assignee

Table 4 Matrix Analysis of US Intelligent Marketing Voice Assistant Patent Counts by Patent Technology and Patent Application Year

Table 5 Matrix Analysis of US Intelligent Marketing Voice Assistant Patent Counts by Patent Technology and Country

Table 6 Matrix Analysis of US Intelligent Marketing Voice Assistant Patent Counts by Patent Technology and Assignee

List of Figures

Figure 1 Illustration of Intelligent Marketing Voice Assistants Launched by Amazon, Google, and Microsoft

