Development Strategy of 3D Sensor Unicorn Orbbec | Key Players Analysis- ADI, Alibaba, ams AG, Ant Financial, Apple, Baidu, Bosch, Cowell, Eventec etc.

Orbbec, a startup headquartered in Shenzhen of China and dedicated to 3D sensing technology development, has the world’s third-largest number of patents related to 3D sensing. With more than 2000 enterprise customers, this company has caught the attention of several venture capitalists and has become a unicorn firm with valuations greater than US$1 billion.

This report analyzes Orbbec’s development milestones, product portfolio, business operations, secretes behind its success, and strategic plans.

Key Players

ADI, Alibaba, ams AG, Ant Financial, Apple, Baidu, Bosch, Cowell, Eventec, Finisar, Foxconn, Genius, GF Xinde Investment, GloFo, Gloke Blueway Technology, Gold Stone Investment, Green Pine Capital Partners, Hadilao, Himax, HP, Huawei, Infineon, Intel, IQE, Keenon, KFC, Largan, LG Innotek, Lumentum, Mantis Vision, MediaTek, Microsoft, Ofilm, Oppo, Orbbec, OrinStar, OVT, Panasonic, Ping An Insurance Group, PTOT, Q Technology, Qualcomm, RPC Photonics, Megvii, SAIF Partners, Sandi Zhiyi, Sense Time, Sesame Credit, Shandong Cable TV, Sharp, Sony, STM, Sunny Optical, TI, Truly Opto-electronics, TSMC, UBTech, Viavi, Win Semiconductor, Xinde Investment, Yu’ebao and Yunji Technology etc.

Table of Contents

1. Development Milestones

2. ORBBEC’s Product Portfolio

2.1 3D Sensing Devices

2.1.1 ASIC Chip

2.1.2 Embedded Module

2.1.3 3D Camera

2.2 Solutions for Different Industries

2.2.1 3D Sensing Solutions for Different Industries Exhibited at CES 2019

3.Business Performance

3.1 First Chinese Company to Supply Front-facing Structure Light 3D Module for Android Smartphones

3.2 Industry 3D Vision Sensor Services Cover 70% of Robot Companies Worldwide

4. Key to Success

4.1 Provide Comprehensive One-stop Solution with Independent 3D Patent Rights

4.2 Focus on Consumer Market and Smartphone Applications

4.3 Work with Strategic Investors to Compensate for Weaknesses

5. Future Strategies and Plans

5.1 Continue to Focus on Consumer 3D Sensing Products While Tapping into World-facing Application Markets

5.2 Increase Diversity of Industrial 3D Sensing Products to Become Leading AIoT Sensor Vendor

6. MIC Perspective

Appendix

List of Tables

FTable 1 Orbbec’s Corporate Milestones

Table 2 Specifications of Orbbec’s ASIC Chips

Table 3 Specifications of Orbbec’s Embedded Modules

Table 4 Orbbec’s 3D Sensing Solutions

Table 5 Orbbec’s 3D Sensing Solutions at CES 2019

Table 6 Android Smartphones with Front-facing 3D Sensing Module

List of Figures

Figure 1 Orbbec’s 3D Sensing Technology and Products

Figure 2 Orbbec’s Astra-series 3D Cameras

Figure 3 Oppo Find X with Orbbec’s Astra P 3D Module

Figure 4 3D Sensing Supply Chain of iPhones

Figure 5 HP Z 3D Camera with Orbbec’s Astra mini S 3D Module

Figure 6 Use Cases of Chinese Robotics Companies Adopting Orbbec’s 3D Sensing Modules

Figure 7 Development of Ant Financial’s Facial Recognition Payment System

Figure 8 3D Fitting Room by Sandi Zhiyi

Figure 9 Orbbec’s Smart Home Solutions

…

