Development Strategy of 3D Sensor Unicorn Orbbec | Key Players Analysis- ADI, Alibaba, ams AG, Ant Financial, Apple, Baidu, Bosch, Cowell, Eventec etc.

Development Strategy of 3D Sensor Unicorn Orbbec
Orbbec, a startup headquartered in Shenzhen of China and dedicated to 3D sensing technology development, has the world’s third-largest number of patents related to 3D sensing. With more than 2000 enterprise customers, this company has caught the attention of several venture capitalists and has become a unicorn firm with valuations greater than US$1 billion.
This report analyzes Orbbec’s development milestones, product portfolio, business operations, secretes behind its success, and strategic plans.
Key Players
Table of Contents
1. Development Milestones
2. ORBBEC’s Product Portfolio
2.1 3D Sensing Devices
2.1.1 ASIC Chip
2.1.2 Embedded Module
2.1.3 3D Camera
2.2 Solutions for Different Industries
2.2.1 3D Sensing Solutions for Different Industries Exhibited at CES 2019
3.Business Performance
3.1 First Chinese Company to Supply Front-facing Structure Light 3D Module for Android Smartphones
3.2 Industry 3D Vision Sensor Services Cover 70% of Robot Companies Worldwide
4. Key to Success
4.1 Provide Comprehensive One-stop Solution with Independent 3D Patent Rights
4.2 Focus on Consumer Market and Smartphone Applications
4.3 Work with Strategic Investors to Compensate for Weaknesses
5. Future Strategies and Plans
5.1 Continue to Focus on Consumer 3D Sensing Products While Tapping into World-facing Application Markets
5.2 Increase Diversity of Industrial 3D Sensing Products to Become Leading AIoT Sensor Vendor
6. MIC Perspective
Appendix
List of Tables
FTable 1 Orbbec’s Corporate Milestones
Table 2 Specifications of Orbbec’s ASIC Chips
Table 3 Specifications of Orbbec’s Embedded Modules
Table 4 Orbbec’s 3D Sensing Solutions
Table 5 Orbbec’s 3D Sensing Solutions at CES 2019
Table 6 Android Smartphones with Front-facing 3D Sensing Module
List of Figures
Figure 1 Orbbec’s 3D Sensing Technology and Products
Figure 2 Orbbec’s Astra-series 3D Cameras
Figure 3 Oppo Find X with Orbbec’s Astra P 3D Module
Figure 4 3D Sensing Supply Chain of iPhones
Figure 5 HP Z 3D Camera with Orbbec’s Astra mini S 3D Module
Figure 6 Use Cases of Chinese Robotics Companies Adopting Orbbec’s 3D Sensing Modules
Figure 7 Development of Ant Financial’s Facial Recognition Payment System
Figure 8 3D Fitting Room by Sandi Zhiyi
Figure 9 Orbbec’s Smart Home Solutions
…
