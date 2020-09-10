COVID-19 Impact On Artificial Kidney Market 2020: Global Industry Share, Size, Business Growth, SWOT Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Demand and Forecast Research to 2026

The Global Artificial Kidney Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

The Artificial Kidney, also known as haemodialyzer, is a device used to filter blood of the person suffering from kidney damage. It can be an alternative to kidney dialysis or transplantation for patients with end stage of chronic kidney diseases.

The key players profiled in the market include: – Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Fresenius, Inc., Baxter, Blood Purification Technologies Inc., Xcorporeal Inc., Medtronic, DaVita Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., NIPRO Medical Corporation, Braun Melsungen AG

Existing dialysis techniques requires patient to be on restrictive diet & fluid intake coupled with limited freedom of movements for patients’ due to stationery machines. This has prompted for advanced research for an alternative solution to provide better quality of life to patients.

The growing prevalence of kidney disorders and increasing number of dialysis are driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of the device and log downtime are the major challenge which may hinder the growth of the global market.

The global Artificial Kidney Industry is primarily segmented based on different product, patient type, and regions.

On the basis of product, the market is divided into wearable artificial kidney and implantable artificial kidney.

The patient type covered in the study include end stage renal disease, acute renal disease.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

On the basis of product, the market is split into:

Wearable Artificial Kidney

Implantable Artificial Kidney

On the basis of patient type, the market is split into:

End Stage Renal Disease

Acute Renal Disease

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

Table of Content

1. Introduction

Research Methodology Executive Summary Global Artificial Kidney Market Overview Global Artificial Kidney Market, by Product Global Artificial Kidney Market, by Patient Type Global Artificial Kidney Market by Region Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Key Insights

End of the report

Disclaimer

(Note- Orain\’s view is applicable for top five publically registered players prevailing in the market)

