Data Center Accelerator Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2026

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Data Center Accelerator market, covering important regions, viz, North America and Europe., Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Data Center Accelerator market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Nvidia

Intel

Alphabet (Google)

Advanced Micro Devices

Achronix Semiconductor

Xilinx

Qualcomm

…

Data Center Accelerator Breakdown Data by Type

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

In 2018, GPU accounted for a major share of 85% in the global Data Center Accelerator market. And this product segment is poised to reach 29819 M USD by 2025 from 2983 M USD in 2018.

Data Center Accelerator Breakdown Data by Application

Deep Learning Training

HPC and Others

In Data Center Accelerator market, Deep Learning Training segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach 23381 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 40.16% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Data Center Accelerator will be promising in the Deep Learning Training field in the next couple of years.

Objectives of the Data Center Accelerator Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Data Center Accelerator market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Data Center Accelerator market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Data Center Accelerator market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Data Center Accelerator market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Data Center Accelerator market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Data Center Accelerator market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

