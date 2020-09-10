The Surging Demand for Esterified Emulsifiers in Asia-Pacific Likely to Aid the Growth of the Esterified Emulsifiers Market 2018 – 2028

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Esterified Emulsifiers market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Esterified Emulsifiers market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Esterified Emulsifiers market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Esterified Emulsifiers market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Esterified Emulsifiers market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Esterified Emulsifiers market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Esterified Emulsifiers market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Some of the key players operating in the global esterified emulsifiers market are BASF SE, Ivanhoe Industries, Inc., Kao Corporation, Sisterna B.V., Austrade Inc., and others.

Launching new esterified emulsifiers product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of esterified emulsifiers through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the esterified emulsifiers market growth in the near future.

Key Developments in Esterified Emulsifier Market

In May 2018, IFF, a New York based flavors and fragrances giant announced to acquire Frutarom in $7.1bn deal to strength its flavors and natural ingredients empire. Frutarom has a huge product portfolio ranging from emulsifiers, preservatives, additives, butcher's aids, anti-oxidants, ripeners, marinades, as well as raw spices & mixtures for meat & fish and many other specialties.

In September 2017, Corbion announced the completion of the acquisition of TerraVia Holdings. The acquisition was expected to enhance Corbion's long term pro-forma sales growth by 100bps p.a. Corbion is a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals and vitamins.

Opportunities for Esterified Emulsifiers Market Participants

The esterified emulsifiers market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of new esterified emulsifiers product variants. Catering the growing demand for esterified emulsifiers containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Esterified emulsifiers products containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

