Data Centre Outsourcing Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2018 – 2028
Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market Analysis
Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Data Centre Outsourcing market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Data Centre Outsourcing by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.
As per the report, the Data Centre Outsourcing market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.
Regional Outlook
The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Data Centre Outsourcing market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.
Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment
The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Data Centre Outsourcing market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
Key Players
Some of the prominent players in the global data centre outsourcing market are Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Dell, IBM Corporation, HCL, Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Unisys, Wipro, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd. and T-systems.
Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market: Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture large market share, in terms of revenue, in the data centre outsourcing market owing to the rise in the adoption of micro data centres in the U.S. and the presence of various data centre outsourcing service providers in the region. Europe and APAC are expected to grow at high CAGR, in terms of revenue, in the global data centre outsourcing market due to the rapid increase in the number of IT and telecom companies and data centres in the region. The data centre outsourcing market in MEA is also expected to witness high growth rates due to the rising trend of advanced technologies, such as cloud computing & big data analytics. The data centre outsourcing market in Latin America is also expected to grow significantly due to the increasing adoption of IoT across various countries of the region.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Market Segments
- Global Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017
- Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market
- Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
- Market Solutions Technology
- Value Chain of the Market
- Global Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional Analysis for the Global Data Centre Outsourcing Market includes:
- North America Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Market
- Poland
- Russia
- SEA & Others of APAC Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA & Others of APAC
- Japan Market
- China Market
- Middle East and Africa Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Key Takeaways from the Data Centre Outsourcing Market Report
- Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players
- Market attractiveness of various regional markets
- Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Data Centre Outsourcing market
- Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic
- Leading market players in the Data Centre Outsourcing market
