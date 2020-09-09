LAB AUTOMATION MARKET Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Lab Automation Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Tecan Trading AG., Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Hamilton Company And more.

Global Lab Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Lab Automation Market

Lab automation is the process in which specimen processing equipment is used in order to perform clinical research. Lab automation process is carried out to develop new technology, increase productivity and reduce the time cycles.

Competitive Analysis: Global Lab Automation Market

The global lab automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lab automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Lab Automation Market

Some of the major players of the global lab automation market are Beckman Coulter, Inc., Tecan Trading AG., Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Hamilton Company., Abbott, Aurora Biomed Inc,, BD, BioTek Instruments, Inc,, Brooks Automation, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Eppendorf AG, LabVantage Solutions, Inc, LabWare, among others

Market Drivers

Increased adoption of miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity

Increased government funding for the development of biotech and drug discovery research

Increasing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics

Market Restraint

High initial investments

Compatibility and portability issues resulting in reduced adoption of lab automation in small laboratories

Segmentation: Global Lab Automation Market

By Equipment

Liquid handlers

Automated plate handlers

Robotic arm

Automated storage

Retrieval systems

By Software

Management system

Laboratory information system

Chromatography data system

Electronic lab notebook

Scientific data management system

By Analyzer

Biochemistry analyzers

Immuno-based analyzers

Hematology analyzers segments

By Application

Drug discovery

High-Throughput Screening (HTS)

Adme Screening

Compound Weighing and Dissolution

Compound Management

Others

Genomics

Proteomics

Protein engineering

Bio analysis

Analytical chemistry

System biology

Clinical diagnostics

Sample Preparation

Splitting

Archiving

EIA

Lyophilization

By End User

Biotechnology & pharmaceuticals

Hospitals

Research institutions

Academics

Private labs.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May, 2019, the Labstep announced that they are bringing Internet of Things to lab researchers. This will help to record the data automatically which can be used for further analysis

In May 2019, Beckman Coulter a global leader in clinical diagnostics has achieved European CE Mark and China Food and Drug Administration approval for the DxA 5000 total laboratory automation solution. The DxA 5000 will help to significantly improve laboratory efficiency.

