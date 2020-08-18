Pilates Equipment Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR, in a recently published report, offers valuable insights related to the key factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Pilates Equipment market during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The current market trends, vast growth opportunities in different regional markets, market drivers, and restraining factors are thoroughly analyzed in the report on the Pilates Equipment market.

The data enclosed in the report such as the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) market growth, supply chain analysis, value chain analysis and more will enable readers to assess the quantitative aspects of the Pilates Equipment market with clarity. The presented study is a vital asset for stakeholders, investors, and market players involved in the Pilates Equipment market who can leverage the information in the report to develop effective business strategies.

Key Findings of the Report:

Statistical and factual data related to the micro and macro-economic factors expected to impact the growth of the Pilates Equipment market

Current and projected trends in the Pilates Equipment market

Growth prospects of the Pilates Equipment market in different regions

Recent product development and innovations in the Pilates Equipment market

The projected growth of the key segments of the Pilates Equipment market

Competitive Landscape

In the Pilates equipment market report, the competitive landscape section provides a dashboard view of the key players in the Pilates equipment market. This segment profiles the product offerings, company market share, global footprints and relative market presence for prominent players in this market.

Prominent players in the Pilates equipment market are engaged in vertical integration, new product innovation and expansion of local distribution network. For instance, Merrithew Corporation, a leader in the Pilates equipment market, in May 2018 has introduced new STOTT PILATES® Specialty Track which is specifically designed for balance, control, restoration and fascia related exercises.

Balanced Body®, another key player in the Pilates equipment market has recently exhibited its new Rialto™ Reformer at the IHRSA Convention and Trade Show 2018. The new Pilates equipment – reformer extends the bar with a contemporary look and is available at an affordable price.

Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., another leader in Pilates equipment market is engaged in a strategic alliance with CrossCore, Inc. – a provider of suspended bodyweight training since 2012.

Definition

The special apparatus used in the system of exercises known as Pilates are collectively called Pilates equipment. A number of Pilates equipment such as cadillac, reformers, chairs, barrels & arcs, Pilates towers and other accessories are used to improve physical strength, flexibility and posture as well as to enhance cognitive perception.

Segmentation

The Pilates equipment market report is categorized into different segments wherein the market structure is based on product type, buyer type and sales channel type. The Pilates equipment market is also studied for a total of five regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Based on product type, the Pilates equipment market is categorized into Cadillac, reformers, chairs, barrels & arcs, Pilates towers and accessories such as – rotational discs, weighted poles & bags, jump boards, boxes & cushions, straps & handles. The Pilates equipment market is categorized into two types of buyers including individual and institutional. Institutional buyers in Pilates equipment market are further subcategorized into Pilates clubs and health clubs.

Research Methodology

The section of research methodology delivers a comprehensive discussion on the methodology of research followed during the course of the study of Pilates equipment market. A thorough discussion on the primary and secondary research carried out during the Pilates equipment market study can also be found in the research methodology section of the Pilates equipment market report.

