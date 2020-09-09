Supply Chain Management BPO Market Higher Growth Rate & Forecast 2019 – 2029

Supply Chain Management BPO Market: Overview

Stakeholders are leveraging the potential of BPO in supply chain management. They have got attracted toward reduced cost and low risks of BPO models. Such models are increasingly becoming strong pivot on meeting evolving customer requirements, driving the evolution of the supply chain management BPO market. The growing role of BPO for improving supply chain efficiencies across service models in various industries has boosted the market.

The growing role of supply chain in the overall sales of businesses across industries has bolstered prospects in the supply chain management BPO market. Further, they are gaining significance in influencing customer perceptions beyond making a successful sale. This has led to the fast expanding spate of services in the market.

Key BPO services are transportation management, production management, materials management, financial supply chain, and demand/supply collaboration. In recent years, BPaaS has gathered some traction among end users.

Outsourcing model has increased the complexities in supply chain, and brought flexibility. Growing adoption of SCM BPO in operational management and logistics is boosting the market.

The study on the supply chain management BPO market offers a granular assessment of the market prospects of key products, end-user trends and preferences, and new avenues in different industries. It also takes a closer look at imminent investment pockets.

Supply Chain Management (SCM) BPO Market: Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

Several companies offers SCM BPO solutions are focusing on meeting the needs of end users as best as they can. Numerous top players are expanding their expertise for specific industries, given the vast strides these have made in emerging economies of the world. A case in point is food processing. Another key end user is the automotive industry, and is expected to spur the popularity of SCM BPO for automakers to optimize their profitability and reduce their time to market.

Top players are also intensively focused on consistent revenue streams by meeting the various needs of retail and the consumer packaging industries. This will also help them to gain a substantial stake in the global SCM BPO market.

Some of the well-entrenches players in the SCM BPO market are Infosys Ltd., Accenture Ltd., Avnet, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Celestica, Genpact, Capgemini SE, Wipro, and HCL Technologies.

Supply Chain Management BPO Market: Growth Dynamics

Over the years, increasing customer expectations have made customer-facing increasingly complex. The growing complexity of operational processes has spurred end-use industries seek SCM in BPO models. In particular, supply chain has been increasingly dynamic and there rests several uncertainties, bolstering new avenues in the supply chain management BPO market. Another key trend in the SCM BPO market is the sheer pace of digitization in businesses across industries. The need for SCM BPO services is intensified further by the rapid pace of industrialization. They are getting attracted to new value proposition, helping unlock new prospects the SCM BPO market.

Also, small-scale businesses have recently come to appreciate SCM through BPO models. Moreover, numerous SCM PBO solution providers are also become an internal part of large companies with increasingly complex value chain. The advent of end-to-end supply chain offerings is opening new avenues in the supply chain management BPO market.

Supply Chain Management BPO Market: Regional Outlook

Among the various regions, North America and Europe are noticeably lucrative market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to be increasingly promising market, fueled by the rapid pace of industrialization and digitization in businesses.

Substantial proportion of revenues in all these key markets are driven is due to the growing popularity of BPO in supply chain functions. Players are also tapping into the potential with specialized solutions.

