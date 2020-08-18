Floor POP Display Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2017 to 2026

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Floor POP Display market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Floor POP Display market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Floor POP Display market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the Floor POP Display market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period.

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Floor POP Display market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

The regional analysis of the Floor POP Display market dives deep to understand the market scenario in different regions.

The different applications covered in the report include:

The end-use industry assessment throws light on the consumption of the Floor POP Display across various end-use industries including:

On the basis of Material type the market is segmented into the following:

Corrugated Board

Foam Board

Plastic Sheet

Glass

Metal

Corrugated board accounts for one-third of total among the material type of floor POP display market. However, Foam board market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as follows:

Hyper-market

Supermarket

Departmental store

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Other Retail Formats

Hyper markets are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing number of supermarkets are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.

On the basis of packaging format, the market is segmented as follows:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Printing

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Food & Beverages packaging formats are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing cosmetics and personal care packaging formats are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Sonoco Products Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Company, FFR Merchandising Company, U.S. Corrugated, Inc., Marketing Alliance Group, Creative Displays Now and Pratt Industries Inc. are some of the key players competing in the global floor pop display marketplace.

How will the evolving trends impact the growth of the Floor POP Display market over the forecast period? Which companies are currently dominating the Floor POP Display market in terms of market share? How can market players capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in Region 1? What is the projected growth rate of the Floor POP Display market in various regions during the forecast period? Is the current market scenario favorable for the growth of new market players?

