Sciatica Treatment Market: A Straight Overview of Growing Market & Future Trend by 2027

Global Sciatica Treatment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.

“Global Sciatica Treatment Market is expected to Reach CAGR of 5.82% till 2027. Sciatica Treatment Market”

Top players in Global Sciatica Treatment Market are:

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States)

AstraZeneca (United Kingdom)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.(United States)

Omega Laser Systems Ltd.(Netherlands)

Pfizer Inc. (United States)

Sanofi (France)

Brief Overview on Sciatica Treatment

Sciatica is the name given to pain caused by irritation of the sciatic nerve, anything which irritates this nerve can cause mild to severe pain. Sciatica is usually caused by a compressed nerve in the lower spine.This nerve is the longest and widest nerve in the human body. It runs from the lower back, through the buttocks, and down the legs, ending just below the knee. People who suffer from acute or chronic back pain tend to be more susceptible to Sciatica. The Global Sciatica Treatment market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to rising in safety and success of drug treatment, surge in Geriatrics cases, high growth rate of screening, increase in population, and excruciating pain. Sciatica is triggered by activities like heavy lifting and jerky movements. Over the Counter Medications such as Acetaminophen (Tylenol) and Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs like ibuprofen (Motrin) and Naproxen (Aleve) are being used for the Sciatica Treatment.

Recent Development in Global Sciatica Treatment Market:

In November 2018, Sollis Therapeutics announced RePRIEVE-CM , Phase 3 trial for a new option is being tested for the treatment i.e. is a micro-pellet based injection which is injected near the inflamed nerve in the spine.It contains a medicine called Clonidine thatâ€™s slowly released as the pellet dissolves over time.It reduces the transmission of pain signals from the nerve to the brain. Clonidine is blood pressure medicine thatâ€™s being tested for a new use to reduce Sciatic pain.

Market Drivers

Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Disease Like Sciatica among Patients

Increasing Geriatric Population in the Past Few Years

Extra Pressure on Spine Due to Other Health Conditions

Rising Awareness about Sciatica Treatment



Market Trend

Development of Injections to treat Sciatica i.e. Clonidine Micropellet Epidural Injections



Market Challenges

Surgery for the Treatment appears Less Effective in Patients Suffering Chronic Sciatica.

Market Restraints:

High Cost of Treatment

Complications in Sciatic Surgery such as Risk of Bleeding, Infections etc.

Market Opportunities:

Development of Medications with Micropellet Technology



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Sciatica Treatment Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

