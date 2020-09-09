Computed Tomography (CT) Market Share 2020 Global Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Global Growth, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2024

Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Computed Tomography (CT) Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

Get a sample PDF of the report at –https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12346438

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Computed Tomography (CT) market.

The Computed Tomography (CT) Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Get a Sample Copy of the Computed Tomography (CT) Market Report 2020

The computed tomography (CT) market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2018â€“2023. CT is used to take the images of internal body organs.

Increasing Incidences of Cancer and Chronic Diseases

Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, and arthritis have long lasting effects, persisting for more than three months. Cardiovascular diseases account for 17.5 million deaths annually, followed by cancers (8.2 million). To prevent the impact of chronic diseases on individuals and the society, a lot of research is being carried out to find drugs that can cure such disorders. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for CT scans.

It is estimated that nearly 550,000 new cases of head & neck cancer are diagnosed globally each year. According to the American Cancer society nearly 40,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with head & neck cancer, out of which 12,000 were supposed to die in 2014. This number is estimated to increase if serious measures are not taken. Head & neck cancer accounts for nearly 5-6% of the cancer cases in the United States alone. In 2010, the total annual incremental cost of health due to pain was approximately USD 560 billion to USD 635 billion in the United States, which includes the medical cost of pain care and the economic cost related to disability days. With increasing incidences of cancer, the market for CT scans is forecasted to increase simultaneously. The other major drives for the computed tomography (CT) market include the increase in the global aging population, technological advances, and growing public awareness for healthcare.

Reimbursement Issues

CT reimbursements have been cut substantially. Imaging facilities are squeezing more life from their CT scanners in response to lower reimbursement. For instance, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently declared a reduced reimbursement for CT by 21% and MRI by 12% respectively. The cost of any treatment in the public sector is determined by the set scale of fees for individual cost operations and by a sliding scale of reimbursement. However, in the private sector, the cost of treatment is highly unchecked. This adds to the patientsâ€™ expenditure as only a fixed amount or a part of expenses are reimbursed, which is a major restraint for the market. The other restraint for the computed tomography (CT) market is the expensive procedures and equipment.

North America Leads the Market

The North American CT market held the largest market share in 2017 due to the high adoption to new technologies and spending capacity.

Key Developments

Feb 2018: Arterys receives its first FDA clearance for oncology imaging suite with deep learning.

Dec 2017: Siemens partnered with Amazon for developing industrial software.

Aug 2017: Siemens updated its medical scanner software which can deal with Windows bugs.

The major players: FUJIFILM, GE HEALTHCARE, HITACHI HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS, NEUROLOGICA CORPORATION, NEUSOFT MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO. LTD, PHILLIPS, SAMSUNG, SHENZHEN ANKE HIGH-TECH CO., SIEMENS, and TOSHIBA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, among others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Follow the current and future CT market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you to get a report that suits your needs.

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12346438

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Computed Tomography (CT).

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Computed Tomography (CT) procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12346438

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

Browse complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/12346438

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 /UK +44 203 239 8187

Other Reports Here:

Paint Spraying Equipment Market Share 2020 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation,Impact of Covid-19 on Industry, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2025

Industrial Air Quality Control Systems Market Size 2020 Global Development Strategy, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Demand, Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report

Base Transceiver Station (BTS) Market 2020 Size,Share Global Business Prospect, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, and Industry Research Report 2024

Intelligent battery refurnish system Market – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2025

Syngas Market 2020 Size,Share Global Current and Future Plans, Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand by Forecast to 2025

Carbon Offsets Service Market Size, Share Global Future Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Industry Demand, Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2026

Semi-Automatic Rotary Microtomes Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2025

1,4-Dihydroxyanthraquinone Market Share, Size Global Business Prospect, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry,Development History, and Industry Research Report 2025

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Share, Size Global Future Prospects, Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Forecasts to 2026

Drip Coffee Market 2020 Share, Size Global Growth Analysis, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2026