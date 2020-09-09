Gas Analyzer Market Share 2020: Global Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2024

Global Gas Analyzer Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Gas Analyzer Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Gas Analyzer market.

The Gas Analyzer Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global gas analyzer market was valued at USD 0.39 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.41 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 23.52 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The Global Gas analyzer is an instrument which is capable of analyzing the species of chemical gases is present in the sample. It, not only identifies the species, but also has capability to give measurement value of the quantity, which it displays either in numerical form or shows it graphically. Owing to factors, such as high maintenance, requirement of air-conditioned shelter rooms, frequent recalibration, and accuracy issues with interfering gases, traditional gas analyzers have become less reliable in measuring low concentration gasses in the oil & gas industries. Moreover, with increased R&D efforts, new technologies, such as TDLA (tunable diode laser) are being developed, which detect and measure gases at a low density of air and offers several measurement advantages, such as highly stable calibration and less cross interference due to the presence of other gases. This has induced a number of oil & gas industries to start adopting TDLAs, which in turn will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Owing to these factors, the market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. However, high costs of these devices may restrain the market growth.

Higher Demands for Portable Analyzers to Significantly Drive the Market

Portability has been an advantage of gas analyzers, as it helps in free movement and testing at potential risk areas is possible without hassle. Many areas, which are difficult to access can be checked for safety, quality, and other factors, owing to portable devices. Recently, ABB implemented Ultraportable Greenhouse Gas Analyzer (UGGA) for accurate measurements of methane, carbon dioxide, and water in the Prudhoe Bay Oil field in Alaska. Portable gas analyzers can be used in real-time environment for the detection of specific components and percentage of a particular component of the gas in the surrounding area. They are increasingly used in oil and petroleum refineries, mining sites to detect the presence of any harmful gas, or to ensure sufficient concentration of oxygen present in the atmosphere for the safety of workforce. These gas detectors are expected to grow with the increased amount of mining activities that occur globally. For instance, Vale has opened the worldâ€™s largest mining project for iron ore in Carajas in the Brazilian Amazon region. These large projects are expected to drive the demand for gas analyzers.

Water and Wastewater Industry Accounted for a Significant Share in the Market

Many pollutants contaminate naturally available water sources and the water that has been polluted after use cannot be disposed directly into the environment. The polluted water should be further processed to neutralize its effect on the environment. Water treatment has been growing, owing to the increasing safety concerns raised by a number of governments and increasing awareness among the consumers. The United States Environment Protection Act has mandated municipalities and public water systems to display their annual drinking water quality report. Such stringent rules towards environment have made it a necessary step before dispatch of water, which is expected to drive the growth of gas analyzers in this domain as the consumption increases. Waste-water treatment can be utilized as a platform to produce biogas. Gas analyzers are used in such plants to measure methane, carbon dioxide, and oxygen values to check the quality of bio-gas generated. In a similar case in Finland, a mutigas Fourier Transform InfraRed (FTIR) has been employed in ViikinmÃ¤ki wastewater treatment plant. This gas analyzer has been used to detect the emissions of greenhouse gases namely methane, nitrous oxide, ammonia etc.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the Dynamic Region in the Market

Gas analyzers are used in many industries, and the growth of industries in APAC region is expected to be on the rise, driving the growth for this market in the region. Asia-Pacific is the only region to register the oil & gas capacity growth in the recent years. About four new refineries were added in the region, which has added about 750,000 barrels per day to the global crude oil production. Development of industries in the region is driving the growth for portable gas analyzers, owing to their use in the oil & gas industry, such as monitoring processes, increased safety, enhanced efficiency and quality. Moreover, the APAC region has the largest older population demographic. â€˜Healthy Chinaâ€™ movement was initiated as a part of five-year plan in 2016. As a part of this plan, the country increased its spending on healthcare and senior care services and products. These factors increased the demand for blood gas analyzers, which are used to indicate the amount of soluble oxygen in the blood, etc., from gases evolving from arteries and veins. They help in the detection of respiratory and metabolic issues.

Key Developments in the Market

November 2017 – Gasmet Technologies Oy had displayed the DX4040, a portable multi-gas analyzer CBRNe Convergence 2017. This analyser is used for identification and quantification of Toxic Industrial Compounds (TIC) and Chemical Warfare Agents (CWA). The product uses Gasmetsâ€™ FTIR multi-gas analysis technology to measure more than 300 gases, and identify more than 5000 gases using the NIST/EPA library

January 2017 – Servomex had launched the SERVOTOUGH Laser 3 Plus range. It was the worldâ€™s smallest cross-stack tunable diode laser gas analyser which cwas specifically optimized for combustion, ammonia slip and process control applications

The major players include – ABB LTD., EMERSON ELECTRIC CO., HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC., GASMET TECHNOLOGIES OY, SERVOMEX (SPECTRIS PLC), TELEDYNE ADVANCED POLLUTION INSTRUMENTATION (TAPI), SYSTECH INSTRUMENTS LTD., CAMBRIDGE SENSOTEC AND ILLINOIS INSTRUMENTS INC., THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., FUJI ELECTRIC CO. LTD and MKS INSTRUMENTS INC., amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Impact of increasing number of regulations for safety on the market

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

In-depth analysis and market forecasts for portable gas analysers and its applications in end-user verticals

Regional analysis of the market

Identifying the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Gas Analyzer Market for 2020-2024.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Gas Analyzer Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Gas Analyzer procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

