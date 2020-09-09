Packaging Film Market Share 2020 Global Trend, Industry News, Industry Demand, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2024

Global Packaging Film Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Packaging Film Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Packaging Film market.

The Packaging Film Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global packaging film market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.14% over the forecast period (2018 â€“ 2023).The increasing disposable income of consumers, rapid urbanization, and the demand for packaged food is rising in countries, like China, India, and others in the APAC regions. Growth in these nations is expected to positively impact the packaging films industry. China and India are expected to drive the global market over the forecast period. Packaging films are generally made of plastic as it is light, relatively cheaper. These enable the preservation of the products for long durations. These are preferred by consumers in the food and beverages industry owing to its aesthetic appeal that aids in its promotion. The market is expected to witness growth in consumption of biodegradable films over the forecast period. North America is the major contributor to this market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate.

Innovations in Food & Beverages Industry is Driving the Market

Rising competition in the food industry is leading to constant innovations by the companies to maintain the market share. Innovations, like edible packaging, to reduce the huge quantities of waste, films made of milk proteins, casein, micro packaging, microfilms made using nanotechnology, etc., are changing the dynamics in the packaging film industry. The need to create specialized packaging has further boosted packaging film manufacturing. Furthermore, stringent regulations by governments on packaging and escalating public interest toward innovative packaging are some of the factors that are driving the food and beverages packaging films segment.

Food Packaging Is Major Contributor

The packaging reflects a range of influences, from personal consumer preferences to larger economic forces. Food products continue to furnish a large share of packaging films business and it wonâ€™t shift dramatically in the coming years. Consumers are becoming increasingly demanding and short of time, seeking out convenience food solutions that represent a progress from the more traditional processed foods. The expectations of food quality are rising and this growing awareness presents new challenges to retailers, packers, and packaging suppliers. The rising sales of convenience foods and the developments in convenience food packaging have been a major feature of the packaging markets in the recent times. These factors are set to boost the growth of the packaging films market in the food industry.

Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Fast Pace

The Asia-Pacific region holds a significant potential for development. The market holds a major share in retail packaging, estimating to nearly 75%, as the major part of the manufacturing is accomplished in China. The demand for packaging films is expected to grow at a fast pace in the Asia-Pacific regions due to rapid growth and the ongoing population shift from rural to urban population in the major countries, such as China, Japan, and India. Change in lifestyle and a growing young population leads to a higher demand for branded and packaged substances. At the same time, the increased demand from the healthcare industry and improving infrastructure is leading to the growth of the market.

Key Developments In The Market

November 2017 – Berry Plastics Corporation is acquiring Clopay Plastics, a maker of breathable films, elastic films, and laminates, for USD 475 million that includes manufacturing operations in Nashville, Tenn, Augusta, Ky., Aschersleben, Dombuhl, Sao Paula, Suzhou, China, and Germany.

September 2017 – Bemis with Dow Packaging, Specialty Plastics, and Ploykar Inc. to recycle plastic scrap.

The major players include – AEP INDUSTRIES INC., AMCOR LIMITED, AMPAC HOLDINGS, LLC, BEMIS COMPANY, BERRY PLASTICS CORPORATION, CHARTER NEX FILMS INC., DUPONT TEIJIN FILMS, EXOPACK HOLDING CORPORATION, RKW SE, SEALED AIR CORPORATION, SIGMA PLASTIC GROUP, GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CORPORATION, HILEX POLY CO LLC, INNOVIA FILMS LTD, and JINDAL POLY FILMS LTD, amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Packaging Film Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Packaging Film.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Packaging Film Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

