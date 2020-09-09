Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Size, Share : Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Rigid Bulk Packaging Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Rigid Bulk Packaging market.

The Rigid Bulk Packaging Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

rigid bulk packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the market covers only the rigid packaging forms for bulk materials across the food, beverage, industrial, chemicals, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Trends driving the Rigid Bulk Packaging Market

Over the last few decades, global bulk packaging has received very scant attention compared to consumer packaging. However, recently, governments and organizations across the world have come to realize the importance of safe and sustainable industrial packaging. The growing trend of sustainability buoyed by legislations across various countries has driven the demand for recycling and reusability in industrial packaging. Some of the major drivers contributing to the growth of this market include the emergence of sustainable and recycling packaging materials, steady growth in construction activity and increased demand for food and packaging transport materials across the globe. Further, the greater need to improve logistics costs, bill of materials, and enhance overall efficiency across the supply chain, is expected to drive investments in innovation among the industrial packaging manufacturers over the forecast period. These factors have been buoyed by companies and governments focused on claiming the necessary measures to reduce packaging wastage. These trends are expected to drive the rigid bulk packaging market during the forecast period.

Robust Trade Relations to Drive the Market in United States

The rigid bulk packaging market in the United States is bolstered by the presence of major market players and strong manufacturing industries, such as chemicals, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and automotive. The country is also the third largest exporter, after China and the European Union, as well as the second largest importer of goods in the world. These good mainly constitute of industrial machinery, medical equipment, petroleum products, and automotive parts and supplies. According to the World Bank, the exports of goods in 2014 accounted for 13.5% of the GDP and reduced to 12.56% in 2015. Though there is a dip in this export growth, the countryâ€™s focus on strengthening their trade relations during the forecast period are expected to aid the market growth. The country is known to be the largest producer of nuclear energy accounting for almost 33% of the worldâ€™s nuclear power and is focused to continue to sustain its position. This trend has been buoyed by construction of two new reactors with a gross electrical capacity of 2,500 MW. Further, US shale gas production additions accounted for 10 million metric ton (MMT) increase in bulk liquid chemicals in 2016, which have been driven by the continued low natural gas prices in the U.S., which resulted in a significant expansion of methane-based projects. Also, the aim to replace imports from South America, the Black Sea, and the Middle East has driven domestic fertilizer production in the country. All the said factors are expected to strengthen the rigid bulk packaging market in the country.

Industrial Bulk Containers to Witness Fastest Growth

IBCâ€™s are mainly used for the storage and handling of materials in the oil & gas, chemical, and petrochemical sectors. These containers are available in three forms these include flexible, rigid and foldable IBCâ€™s. Further, IBCs ensure product safety and cost effective packaging solutions, as well as helps in down gauging the overall packaging cost owing to its features, like multiple usage, large storage capacity, usability with different industrial products. The need for corrosion resistant and a suitable container for the storage and handling of both hazardous and non-hazardous liquid applications has driven the usage of intermediate bulk containers in the chemicals, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and oil and lubricants sectors. The IBC market has witnessed a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the ease in transportation and storage employing these solutions, coupled with the increased import and export of chemicals and oil & gas across various regions. Further, the increased demand for reusability and sustainable packaging has driven the adoption of returnable bulk containers, particularly for exports.

Key Developments in the Market

December 2017 – SchÃ¼tz signed an agreement to acquire Envases y Laminados, S.A. de C.V. (ELSA), a leading supplier of rigid industrial packaging in Mexico. The acquisition is aimed at leveraging ELSAâ€™s establishment in Mexico and also capturing the growth perspectives of the packaging industry with Mexico being an integral part of the NAFTA region

February 2017 – Nefab Packaging Sweden AB acquired Foldy Pac Nordic AB, a manufacturer of packaging for demanding transport by road, sea and air. The acquisition is aimed at expanding the companyâ€™s geographical footprint and complement their bulk packaging portfolio

The major players include – MONDI PLC, GREIF INC., NEFAB AB, SCHÃœTZ GMBH & CO. KGAA, SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY, BEMIS COMPANY INC., THE CARY COMPANY , TAIHUA GROUP, HOOVER CONTAINER SOLUTIONS and CLEVELAND STEEL CONTAINER, amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Rigid Bulk Packaging.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Rigid Bulk Packaging procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

