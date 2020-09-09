Top Growth Opportunities Germany Wine Market Report- Increasing Necessity and Current Demands with Top Companies | Rotkäppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH

The study includes analysis of the Germany Wine Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Germany Wine Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Germany Wine Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Rotkäppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien GmbH

Les Grands Chais de France

Franz Wilhelm Langguth Erben GmbH & Co. KG

Henkal & Co.

Sektkellerei KG

Schloss Wachenheim AG

Pernod Ricard SA

Top Growth Opportunities for Wine in Germany provides an overview of the wine market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. GlobalDatas proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for wine producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Germany market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding whos driving the market, what they want, and why

– A study of market value and volumes over 2014-2019 for Germany supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2019-2023 period

– White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

– Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs

Scope of this Report-

– The German wine sector ranked fifth on the GlobalData Opportunity Score.

– A weakened economy could effect the wine sales however a rise in consumers disposable incomes have resulted in rising consumer confidence. Consumers are therefore increasingly seeking premium wine products.

– The overall German wine sector shrank slightly by -1.3 between 2013 and 2019, but is expected to grow steadily over the next 5 years.

– The German wine sector is set to record value growth exceeding volume growth across all confectionery categories during 2019 – 2023, signalling that consumers are seeking products of higher value and quality.

Table of Contents

1. Introducing a Top Growth Market for Wine

Top 10 Global Growth Opportunities Scores

Top Global Issues

Assessment Against Global Strategic Issues

Strategic Issues Map

Predicted Future Issues for the Global Sector

Reward and Risk Assessment

Opportunity Score – Overview

Consumer Spending Trends – Peer Group Comparisons

Political, Economic, Social, and Technological: Analysis

Enablers and Inhibitors of Growth

Rewards and Opportunities for Growth

Summary of the Market

2. Market Insight – Identifying the Opportunities to Move Into

Market Growth by Category

Value Growth of the Market

Volume Growth of the Market

Level of Premiumization by Category

Category Analysis – Key Drivers of Change

3. Retail and Distribution Insight – Key Channels and Retailers Driving Growth

Wine Retail Channel Share

Key Retail Channel Trends

Routes to Market

Drivers of Change in the Sector

4. Company and Brand Insight – The Competitive Landscape Defined

Category Fragmentation

Company and Brand Strength

Private Label Penetration

Brand Share by Leading Supplier International and Domestic Brand Analysis

Company and Brand Strength Summary

5. Consumer Insight -Who, What, When, Where and Why

Strategic Issues Map

Key Consumer Driver Implications

Key Consumers Trends

Consumer Groups

Key Premium and Indulgence Trends

Penetration of Health and Wellness Claims by Category

Consumer Trends Summary

6. Product and Packaging Insights

Key Product Insights

Trends and Strategic Issues – Other Notable Product Trends

Key Product Innovation Case Studies

Key Packaging Insights

Trends and Strategic Issues

Product Launch Key Takeouts

7. White Spaces and Innovation Opportunities – Space to Move Into

Growth Segments to Target

Consumer Spaces to Target

Segment Opportunities

Price Dynamics

Product Launch Key Takeouts

Key Recommendations

8. Appendix and Definitions

and more…