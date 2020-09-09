Cell Sorting Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2027 – Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, Terumo BCT and Merck Millipore

The report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

Cell sorting is a technique to purify cell populations based on the presence or absence of specific physical characteristics. Cell sorting allows the separation of cells based on their intra- or extracellular properties, including DNA, RNA, and protein interactions, size, and surface protein expression. This is a unique attribute of many stem cell populations, including hematopoietic, embryonic, and cancer stem cells.

The cell sorting market is driving due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer and the increasing demand for cell therapies for the treatment of these diseases. However, the high cost of devices, stringent regulations, and lack of skilled personnel with sound technical know-how is likely to restraint the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to enhance health care facilities, focus on research and increase in research funding contribute to the growth of the market for cell sorting.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

2. Bio-Rad Laboratories

3. Danaher Corporation

4. Merck Millipore

5. pluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG

6. STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

7. Sysmex Partec GmbH

8. Terumo BCT, Inc.

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

10. Union Biometrica, Inc

Market Segmentation :

The cell sorting market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting, magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) – microfluidics. On the basis of product, the market is categorized as cell sorters, cell sorting reagents and consumables, cell sorting services. on the basis of application, the market is categorized as research, clinical. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical schools, hospitals and clinical testing laboratories.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the cell sorting market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cell sorting market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cell sorting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cell sorting market in these regions.



