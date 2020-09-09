Meningococcal Vaccine Market size is expected rising at a market growth of CAGR during the forecast period – Bio-Manguinhos, Bio-Med, Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, GlaxoSmithKline

The global meningococcal vaccine market was valued at $1,935.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,192.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. Invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) is a bacterial infection caused by a gram-negative coccus, Neisseria meningitidis, which includes spectrum of infections including meningitis, bacteremia (meningococcemia), and bacteremia pneumonia.

Although meningococcal disease is rare but is associated with high fatality of up to 50% if left untreated and often results in serious complications thereafter. Meningococcal meningitis results in infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord and also has a potential to cause large epidemics as well as endemics. The disease is generally transmitted through direct contact with droplets of respiratory or throat secretions from patients or asymptomatic carriers.

Various serotypes of N. meningitidis are included in 12 serogroups of which only 5 serogroups including A, B, C, W, and Y are responsible for the majority of disease worldwide. However, circulation of these serogroups is highly unpredictable and varies over time across age groups and geographies. Vaccines for each of these serogroups are available in the market.

The global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented on the basis of serogroup, vaccine type, end user, and region. The serogroups covered in the study include MenACWY, MenB/BC, MenC, MenAC, and MenA. Depending on vaccine type, the market is classified into conjugate, polysaccharide, and subcapsular. According to end user, the market is segmented into pediatric, adults, and travelers. By region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

