Surface Water Equipment Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2020; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Surface Water Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Surface Water Equipment Market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the key market dynamics. It offers refined forecasts based on information obtained via a thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters. The report is intended to offer growth projections on the market with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global surface water equipment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

Paddle Sports Equipment

Ski Sports Equipment

Board Sports Equipment

Sales Channel

Wholesalers/ Distributors

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Exclusive Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Franchise Sports Chain Outlets

Independent Sports Outlets

Online Retailers

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the surface water equipment market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Surface Water Equipment market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Surface Water Equipment market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the surface water equipment market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides key market trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations.

Chapter 04 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe. The impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the surface water equipment market is explained in this chapter. It also includes sales projection for the market during and after the crisis.

Chapter 05 – Impact of COVID-19 on Surface Water Equipment Market

The chapter evaluates in detail the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the electronics industry. Based on the analysis it offers sales projection for surface water equipment market during COVID-19. To offer an in-depth study, the chapter conducts comparison between forecast before and after COVID-19.

Chapter 06 – Global Surface Water Equipment Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis on historical market volume and forecasts the impact of various year on year growth trends. The current and future market volume is also revealed in this chapter.

Chapter 08 – Pricing Analysis

The chapter reviews regional pricing of various products types in the market. It offers insights into pricing break-up. Both manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing are analyzed in the chapter.

Chapter 08 – Global Surface Water Equipment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical surface water equipment market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).This chapter provides details about the global surface water equipment market on the basis of services type, application, pest control products, end-user and region. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis for all segments. This chapter explains how the Surface Water Equipment market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 9 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the global surface water equipment market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global surface water equipment market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers provides key market dynamics of the Surface Water Equipment market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the Surface Water Equipment market.

Chapter 10 – Global Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

This chapter provides details about the surface water equipment market on the basis of product. It covers various factors driving the market across key segments, which include paddle sports equipment, ski sports equipment, and board sports equipment.

Chapter 11 – Global Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End User

Based on end user, the surface water equipment market is segmented into beginner, intermediate, and professional. The chapter presents an in-depth analysis of various factors driving the market across these segments.

Chapter 12 – Global Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Price Range

Based on price range, the surface water equipment market can be bifurcated into mass and premium. The chapter offers insights into key factors impacting growth across both segments.

Chapter 13 – Global Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Consumer Orientation

Based on consumer orientation, the global surface water equipment market is bifurcated into adults and kids. The chapter studies demand pattern affecting growth in both segments.

Chapter 15 – Global Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Sales

In terms of sales channel the global surface water equipment market is segmented into wholesalers/distributors, hypermarkets/supermarkets, exclusive stores, multi-brand stores, franchise sports chain outlets, independent sports outlets, and online retailers. The chapter offers insights into trends affecting growth across these segments.

Chapter 15 – Global Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the surface water equipment market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on region.

Chapter 16 – North America Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the surface water equipment market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find information on regional trends, opportunities, and market growth based on various segments in the region.

Chapter 17 – Latin America Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Surface Water Equipment market in Latin America. This chapter various factors driving the market in LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 18 – Europe Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the surface water equipment market in Europe. . This chapter various factors driving the market in Europe countries such as Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, Nordic and Rest of Europe.

Chapter 19 – South Asia Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the surface water equipment market in South Asia, along with a country-wise assessment readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in that includes, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia. R the South Asia region.

Chapter 20 – East Asia Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the surface water equipment market in East Asia including the important growth prospects of the Surface Water Equipment market in several countries such as China, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 21 – Oceania Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 & Forecast 2020 – 2030

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania surface water equipment market.

Chapter 22 – Middle East and Africa Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the surface water equipment market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 23 – Emerging Countries Surface Water Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into growth witnessed across emerging countries. Using industry-leading analytical tools such as PEST analysis, trends prevailing in the market are studied in detail.

Chapter 24 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Surface Water Equipment market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 25 – Competition Deep-Dive Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the surface water equipment market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are include Imagine Paddle Surf, AIRE, Naish International, Rave Sports, O’Brien, BIC Sports, Aqua Marine, Belassi, BomBoard, Starboard, Solstice Sports, Surftech, and Johnson Outdoors.

Chapter 26 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the surface water equipment report.

Chapter 27 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Surface Water Equipment market.